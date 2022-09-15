Derrick Henry is worth price of admission. The Bills owe him some payback.

One of the more forgettable games of the Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl era came in November 1992.

The Bills jumped to a 38-0 lead and blew out a bad Atlanta Falcons team.

One thing about it, however, sticks in the memory banks. Deion Sanders returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and generally looked like he was playing the game on fast-forward compared with everyone else on the field.

Sanders was a generational talent, the elite of the elite, a guy who went into the Hall of Fame on roller skates.

What is the relevance as the Bills prepare for their home opener Monday night?

Derrick Henry. The Tennessee Titans come to town led by their star running back, a generational talent, someone who’s worth the price of admission all by himself, a player who fans 30 years from now will say, "I saw that guy play live."

“He’s like our modern-day Jim Brown,” said Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said last week. “He’s just that much different when he has the ball. He’s a challenge every time he touches it.”

Don’t the Bills know that?

Henry scored two touchdowns on them in a Bills loss in Nashville two years ago. In last year’s Bills loss at Tennessee, he rushed 20 times for 143 yards and three TDs, including a 76-yard touchdown run.

If the NFL had to send a team of athletes to the Olympics, Henry would be on it.

He’s 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, yet his 4.54 speed in the 40-yard dash makes him a breakaway threat. He is a block of granite with jet propulsion on his back.

“Me and Derrick Henry are the exact same size,” Von Miller said Wednesday. “We are the exact same size, exact same weight. I think my 40 time is just a little bit faster than his. And his vertical is just a little bit higher than mine.”

See how world-class athletes pay attention to talent? Miller ran 4.53, with a 37-inch vertical jump (the same as Henry) and a 10 foot, 6-inch broad jump (Henry’s was 10-10, believed to be a record for a running back more than 230 pounds).

“To see somebody that's the exact same size as me with the same measurables play running back at an elite level for so many years is pretty cool,” Miller said. “I'm living my running back dreams through him.”

Henry ran for 2,027 yards in 2020, the fifth most all-time. He has the most rushing TDs (65) of any player since 2016. He has the most TDs of 65-plus yards (9) of any player the past five years.

“Blocking for Derrick Henry is awesome,” says Bills guard Rodger Saffold, who played for the Titans the past three years. “The guy is a train. Downhill. Runs hard. He can take over a game.”

Jim Brown is one comparison. Another is Earl Campbell, the Houston Oilers great who ran with a similar combination of power and speed. Former Bills offensive line coach Carl Mauck was Campbell’s center in Houston. One time in talking about blocking for Campbell Mauck told me, “You knew you had to keep your feet moving ‘cuz he would gore you in the back.”

“One time I knew Derrick was coming was when he ran me over,” Saffold laughed. “It was in a practice one day and he ran to the hole and there was nowhere else to go – but through me. And he did. The dude runs so hard.”

There are some amazing video clips on social media of Henry working out.

In one, he’s doing pushups with a giant iron chain around his neck, his feet on a large exercise ball and his hands on an elastic band, not a firm bar.

“Sometimes it’s not all about the power, it’s about the core stability, which he’s really mastered,” Saffold said. “If you put a chain around your neck and you put that band down, you’re going to be tipping and twisting all over. The fact he’s able to do it shows the stability and balance he has.”

All of this is not to say Henry is going to tear it up Monday night.

There is more weight on his shoulders this year because the Titans lost their two elite, veteran receivers, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. One of the few games those two and Henry all were healthy for last year was the 34-31 win over the Bills.

The Bills actually stopped Henry most of that game. He gained 4 yards or fewer on 15 of his 20 carries. But the 76-yarder was a back breaker.

That’s the Titans’ approach. Keep feeding the big man and he’ll break one at some point. In the loss to the New York Giants Sunday, Tennessee handed off to Henry on a stunningly predictable 18 of 26 first-down snaps.

Henry faces more stacked boxes than any back in the NFL. Last year, a league-high 36.5% of his carries were with eight men near the line of scrimmage, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The Bills believe their run defense is better than last year, when it had a handful of poor showings in losses to good teams (Tennessee, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and at home vs. New England).

“We definitely have to stop his feet,” said Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson. “He’s a long-strided dude. You want to try make him restart back up after he stops his feet. We have to stop his feet. We have to make it cloudy for him. We have to make him go sideways. Once he gets going, he hits it, he’s really fast. And on the perimeter, the corners have to tackle and they have to watch out for the stiff arm.”

Ex-Bills cornerback Josh Norman was the recipient of a famous Henry stiff arm in 2020.

That’s the kind of play you don’t forget. If Henry is held in check Monday, it likely will make for a fondly remembered home opener in Western New York.