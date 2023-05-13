Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who performed CPR after Damar Hamlin's collapse on Jan. 2, stressed the importance of preparation and hard work to help graduates be ready for the challenges they face during a commencement address Saturday at Oklahoma State University.

"I've said repeatedly that I am not a hero. But I will tell you what I was that day: I was ready. For 27 years, I've showed up to work as an athletic trainer in some capacity," Kellington said, according to ESPN's Coley Harvey. "I was ready because I dedicated my life to this work."

Kellington is a Midwest City, Okla., native, who graduated from OSU with a bachelor's degree in 2000.

Kellington has shied away from media inquiries since Hamlin's collapse on the field in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football. Oklahoma State he would not be made available for interviews before the graduation ceremony.

The work of Kellington and his colleagues has been recognized for saving Hamlin's life. Hamlin intends to return to play for the Bills this season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

In a news release to announce his invitation, he said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to address the 2023 graduates at Oklahoma State University,” Kellington said. “To have the chance to return to my alma mater, where I sat many years ago, and to share my personal and professional journey, is absolutely amazing.

“Oklahoma State University was a vital part of my journey, and I am extremely thankful to have the chance to share how my experiences here impacted my life while encouraging graduates to be active members in their communities and chosen professions.”

Two weeks ago, Gatorade Performance Partners released this video with a brief interview with Kellington, his first public comments on the incident. The Performance Partners program is a community of professionals in different fields related to athletics who share their knowledge.

He also spoke about the pregame meeting before every game with the athletic training staff and medical professionals. He said the same applies for those at youth, high school and college events.

When @BuffaloBills safety Damar Hamlin fell to the field unconscious, Asst. Athletic Trainer Denny Kellington’s training and preparation kicked in. That instinct helped save Hamlin’s life. We sat down with Kellington to talk about that day and the role athletic trainers play. pic.twitter.com/JdXWQocIWy — Gatorade Performance Partner (@GPPartner) May 1, 2023

"If we prepare, practice for those situations, when we are called upon athletic trainers rise to the ocassion," Kellington said in the video.