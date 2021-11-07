 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer inactive for Bills against Jaguars
0 comments
top story

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer inactive for Bills against Jaguars

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Chiefs second (copy)

Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer will miss his second straight game Sunday.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills are once again shuffling their defensive line. 

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer will be inactive Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. It's the second straight game Zimmer will miss. He has been dealing with a foot injury, which led to him being questionable and ultimately missing the Week 8 game against Miami.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Zimmer practiced fully all week, however, and wasn't listed on the final injury report this week, meaning the move is more of a coaching decision by Sean McDermott.

Tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (back) were previously ruled out because of injuries.

Also inactive for the Bills are running back Matt Breida and defensive ends Boogie Basham and Efe Obada.

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News