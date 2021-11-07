Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer inactive for Bills against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills are once again shuffling their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer will be inactive Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. It's the second straight game Zimmer will miss. He has been dealing with a foot injury, which led to him being questionable and ultimately missing the Week 8 game against Miami.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Zimmer practiced fully all week, however, and wasn't listed on the final injury report this week, meaning the move is more of a coaching decision by Sean McDermott.

Tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (back) were previously ruled out because of injuries.

Also inactive for the Bills are running back Matt Breida and defensive ends Boogie Basham and Efe Obada.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.