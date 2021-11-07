Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer inactive for Bills against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills are once again shuffling their defensive line.
Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer will be inactive Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. It's the second straight game Zimmer will miss. He has been dealing with a foot injury, which led to him being questionable and ultimately missing the Week 8 game against Miami.
Zimmer practiced fully all week, however, and wasn't listed on the final injury report this week, meaning the move is more of a coaching decision by Sean McDermott.
Tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (back) were previously ruled out because of injuries.
Also inactive for the Bills are running back Matt Breida and defensive ends Boogie Basham and Efe Obada.