Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips nearing a return to Bills

Jordan Phillips is nearing a return to the Buffalo Bills.

The veteran defensive tackle became a free agent Wednesday when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in a move that saved the team $4.1 million in space under the salary cap. All 32 NFL teams were required to be compliant with the salary cap as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the official start of the 2022 league year.

Phillips, 29, left the Bills for Arizona in March 2020, signing a three-year contract worth up to $30 million that came after he posted a career-best 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in the 2019 season. He didn't find as much success in the desert, posting just 33 tackles and five sacks in 18 games over two seasons. Arizona was left with a $9.2 million "dead money" charge for Phillips on this year's cap.

Phillips, 29, dealt with injuries during his two years in Arizona. He missed seven of the final eight games of the 2020 season because of a hamstring injury, and then missed the first four games of the 2021 season because of an undisclosed injury. He also missed the final three games of the regular season and Arizona's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round because of a knee injury.