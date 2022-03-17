Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips glad to be 'home' with return to Bills

The Bills have finalized a one-year contract for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to return to Buffalo.
He became a free agent Wednesday when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in a move that saved the team $4.1 million in space under the salary cap.
"It's the family aspect that really draws me to this. You're playing for more than money here," Phillips told reporters Thursday. "It's nice everybody has each other's backs. People's kids grow up together. It's just a nice atmosphere to be around."
He said the signing means he's coming back "home."
"The Bills just signed the best pass rusher, have the best quarterback and the best receiver, Tre White is coming back, best safeties in the league," he said. "Why wouldn't I want to come back."
Phillips, 29, left the Bills for Arizona in March 2020, signing a three-year contract worth up to $30 million that came after he posted a career-best 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in the 2019 season. Phillips said Thursday that he had other offers for more money than the Cardinals offered and was disappointed some thought he left the Bills solely for the money.
He dealt with injuries during his two years in Arizona. He missed seven of the final eight games of the 2020 season because of a hamstring injury, and then missed the first four games of the 2021 season because of an undisclosed injury. He also missed the final three games of the regular season and Arizona's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round because of a knee injury. He said he had an MCL issue but it did not require surgery.
Phillips said it was a "shock" to deal with injuries with Arizona, given that it was the first time in his career that it's happended, but he believes those are behind him.
"I'm not going to try to be Superman," he said. "There are a lot of Supermans in this locker room."
In the aftermath of his release, he posted on Instagram, "Don't worry mafia I'm coming home." Phillips later thanked Cardinals fans in a post on Instagram, but the image showed him in a Bills uniform. He ended the post with "the heart wants what the heart wants #letsgobuffalo."
He’s baaaaaaaack‼️We've signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract: https://t.co/9bGauzwkUP pic.twitter.com/CrXYaHXgo4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 17, 2022
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is headed to the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. But the Bills found a replacement for Phillips at the critical, 1-technique run-stuffing position by agreeing to terms with eight-year veteran DaQuan Jones of the Carolina Panthers.
Phillips figures to provide depth behind Ed Oliver as the Bills' three-technique defensive tackle. In that role, he'll be counted on to provide a strong interior pass rush. Phillips would be the third new defensive tackle to join the roster in free agency, a quick turnaround at the position.
The Bills lost Harrison Phillips to the Vikings, and Vernon Butler Jr. is currently an unrestricted free agent, but the team announced a one-year deal with DaQuan Jones on Wednesday and is expected to officially announce a deal with Tim Settle soon. Those two figure to make up the rotation at one-technique defensive tackle, possibly in some combination with Lotulelei, who is still also on the roster.