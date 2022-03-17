Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips glad to be 'home' with return to Bills

The Bills have finalized a one-year contract for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to return to Buffalo.

He became a free agent Wednesday when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in a move that saved the team $4.1 million in space under the salary cap.

"It's the family aspect that really draws me to this. You're playing for more than money here," Phillips told reporters Thursday. "It's nice everybody has each other's backs. People's kids grow up together. It's just a nice atmosphere to be around."

He said the signing means he's coming back "home."

"The Bills just signed the best pass rusher, have the best quarterback and the best receiver, Tre White is coming back, best safeties in the league," he said. "Why wouldn't I want to come back."

Phillips, 29, left the Bills for Arizona in March 2020, signing a three-year contract worth up to $30 million that came after he posted a career-best 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in the 2019 season. Phillips said Thursday that he had other offers for more money than the Cardinals offered and was disappointed some thought he left the Bills solely for the money.