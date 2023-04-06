Ten days after he made an official visit to the Buffalo Bills’ facility, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips signed a one-year contract to remain with the team Thursday.

Phillips, 30, will be entering his fourth season with the Bills over two tours. Drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2015, he joined the Bills early in 2018. In 2019, he played every game and had a career-best 9 1/2 sacks, which he parlayed into a three-year, $30 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Phillips played only 18 of a possible 33 games in two years for the Cardinals and was released, freeing him up to re-join the Bills in 2022. He had 20 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in 12 games, missing two games early in the season (hamstring) and two games late (shoulder). The shoulder injury, sustained in the win at New England, was to the rotator cuff area and required post-season surgery.

In 106 regular season games, Phillips has 21 1/2 sacks and 166 tackles.

Phillips’ re-signing gives the Bills eight defensive tackles under contract entering this month’s draft. Top four are projected to be Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Phillips.