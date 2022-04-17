Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones 'coming full circle' in joining Buffalo Bills

In January, DaQuan Jones, then with the Carolina Panthers after seven years with the Tennessee Titans, was watching the playoffs and live-tweeting his thoughts, just like so many others.

The weekend was full of thrilling games, leading the defensive tackle to tweet that it was “hands downs the best round of playoff football I’ve ever witnessed.”

One player stood out in particular to him as the Buffalo Bills faced the Kansas City Chiefs. Late in the game, Jones tweeted in all caps: "JOSH (REDACTED) ALLEN."

“He just threw a bomb. It was within the last two minutes,” Jones said of Allen. “He threw a heckuva pass. … He was playing unbelievable that game.”

The timestamp on the tweet put it right around the Bills’ final drive of regulation, when they went 75 yards in six plays. Allen capped it with a 19-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis. Obviously, the rest of the game went the way it did, but Jones still left his viewing experience with an even deeper respect for the Bills quarterback.

Jones, 30, signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Bills at the start of free agency in March. The ninth-year defensive tackle and Johnson City, N.Y., native was drawn both to the chance to play with the Bills’ star-studded roster, and to the location.

“I wanted to try to be somewhere closer to home,” Jones said in March. “I have a lot of family that’s never been to a lot of my games, just being in Tennessee and being in Carolina last year, not a lot of people got to come and see me.

“(Buffalo) was one of the closest teams to home, and at the same time, you gotta look at that roster and see what (the Bills) did last year. I definitely wanted to be a part of that.”

His hometown is just outside Binghamton – about 3½ hours from Orchard Park – where he says he was “surrounded by Buffalo fans.” Jones has been to Buffalo a few times, and it always felt familiar.

“To me, it gives me a very home feeling,” he said. “I can’t wait to get down there again to really explore it better.”

Jones didn’t exactly grow up a Bills fan, but not because he pulled for another team. Jones knows it’s a little odd, but he says he simply wasn’t quite as into football when he was really young. But he started to play, and in high school, he went to his first NFL game.

“My high school coaches, they were die-hard Bills fans. They took me to a Bills vs. Denver game when I was in seventh grade,” Jones said. “It was quite an experience and something that’s coming full circle, being in Year 9 and being able to play in Buffalo and that being the first game I’d ever been to.”

Todd Place was Jones’ coach when he was in seventh grade. Place was struck by Jones’ work ethic, even at a young age.

“He didn't take anything for granted,” Place said. “He just always did what he needed to do and you didn't have to push him.”

Place has coached in the Johnson City program for nearly two decades. He estimates there are about 700 kids in the school district, and the population is less than 15,000. Stories like Jones’ are rare, Place said.

“He was just constantly pushing through, regardless of what may have been in his way or might have hindered or stopped what a lot of other people would have tried to do," Place said. "He just ran through them all and continued to push forward to get where he wanted to be."

In June 2019, Jones returned to help run a football camp in Johnson City, in part with the NFL. That January, Place had been named the head coach of the high school team. The camp included students from seventh through 12th grade, including from some neighboring schools.

“It was a really, really good day for Johnson City football,” Place said.

Place watched as Johnson interacted with all the kids who came through, taking extra time to talk to players on the side to give more pointers.

“That's what I think is huge,” Place said. “I just think it's awesome for kids in this area to know and to see firsthand that their goals are achievable or attainable. …

“We're not a huge town or a rich district. So it's really important, I think, for kids to see that someone who comes from a similar background, or maybe had an upbringing similar to theirs, was able to go to a big-time college like Penn State, have the success that they had there, then get drafted in the NFL and have a very successful career playing against some of the best athletes in the world.”

Jones was one of a few additions to the defensive line as the Bills revamped their roster during free agency. When coach Sean McDermott looks at the moves – adding the 330-pound Jones and 315-pound Tim Settle from Washington and bringing back 330-pound Jordan Phillips after two years away – he senses a theme among defensive tackles.

“I think, overall, just the word power comes to mind,” McDermott said. “With all three of them – Jordan and Tim and then Jones, with what he’s done. You turn the film on, that’s what you see, power and disruption. So, I’m anxious to get out on the field once we can get out there and see them go.”

Jones has heard from some new teammates but is mostly waiting to get to know them better in person. He plans to use the offseason program to get to know his coaches better and to see how they envision his role. He will stay flexible and step in wherever they need.

“At Carolina last year, it was a lot of 3-4, hybrid 4-3s,” Jones said. “I played a lot of 3-technique. I played a lot of 1-technique. I have the ability to play both.”

Jones likely will be asked to play the run-stuffing 1-technique with the departure of Harrison Phillips to the Minnesota Vikings. Jones has started all but four regular-season games for the last seven years; he missed time with a biceps injury in 2017. He played 59% of the defensive snaps last season in Carolina. His durability and work ethic have helped in a few ways.

“To be able to go out there and play so many snaps and be able to see so many different things and really get in rhythm, I think that helps a player a lot, especially for me in my case,” Jones said. “I think this game’s all about rhythm and finding a niche and figuring out what the offense is doing.

"When you can be healthy on the field, the more snaps you get, the more you can see out there and the more you can relate to your teammates.”

