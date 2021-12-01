Defensive Report Card: Grading the Bills' key contributors through 11 games

“And make no mistake: I’m ready to help lead this team to a Super Bowl now,” Poyer wrote in an essay for the Players Tribune this week in which he detailed his fight against alcoholism. “More ready than I’ve ever been. My body feels right. My mind feels right. I’m excited for the future – as a husband, as a father, and as a leader of this football team.”

Analysis: Hyde might be right there next to Poyer in the Pro Bowl. He’s certainly on the path toward deserving a spot. Hyde and Poyer, both of whom are team captains, find a way to bring out the best in each other. “I think it starts with two guys that are really committed to their profession,” Frazier said. “First of all, they’re really good athletes, without question. But they’re very smart players as well who have a lot of pride and are very committed to getting better. And when you’ve got guys that are good athletes that have that type of commitment, you have a chance to see a maturation over time. And as they have become comfortable with this system, they’re to the point now where they could stand up and really teach some of the principles of what we want to do on defense. They know the defense that way.”