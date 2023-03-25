The Buffalo Bills have yet to make a move in free agency to bolster the defensive line.

Six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell is scheduled to visit the Bills next week, according to a report from ESPN's Tiffany Blackmon.

The report said that Campbell also will visit the New York Jets next week. He has already had visits with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

Campbell, listed at 6-foot-8 and 307 pounds, was released by the Baltimore Ravens after he had 5.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits in 14 games last season. He played 548 snaps last season.

He played nine years for the Arizona Cardinals, three with the Jacksonville Jaguars and three with the Baltimore Ravens. He has 99 career sacks and more than 800 tackles.

He turns 37 in September.

Campbell also could serve as another mentor for the Bills' young defensive linemen. He already has taken fellow Miami defensive lineman Greg Rousseau under his wing.

The two first met at a Hurricanes practice in 2019 and Rousseau said Campbell helped him through the pre-draft process in 2021.