Defenses showing Josh Allen & Co. more respect than ever

Opposing defenses are showing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ receiving corps more respect than ever through six games of the season.

Allen has been blitzed at a drastically reduced rate this year. Opponents have sent five or more pass rushers at him on just 12.9% of his dropbacks, according to Buffalo News charts.

Last year, he was blitzed on 32.7% of his dropbacks. In 2019, he also was blitzed at a 31% rate, according to News charting.

The Tennessee Titans blitzed Allen just one play out of 57 dropbacks in the Bills’ 34-31 loss Monday night.

Maintain a defensive shell on the back end. Try to keep Allen from running up vast spaces of turf with defenders’ backs turned. Try to keep the Bills’ wideouts from getting big plays deep down field. That’s been the general approach against the Bills.

Allen talked two weeks ago about the need to take what the defense gives him.

“It shows that me making the right decisions, doing the right things is going to ultimately lead to team success,” the Bills' quarterback said. “So gotta find ways to keep doing that and not getting bored with some of the underneath stuff. And just trust in our guys, getting balls into our playmakers hands and usually good things happen.”