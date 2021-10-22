Defenses showing Josh Allen & Co. more respect than ever

Opposing defenses are showing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ receiving corps more respect than ever through six games of the season.
Allen has been blitzed at a drastically reduced rate this year. Opponents have sent five or more pass rushers at him on just 12.9% of his dropbacks, according to Buffalo News charts.
The one subpar category for the Buffalo offense remains red-zone production. Buffalo is 26th, scoring touchdowns on just 55% of its trips.
Last year, he was blitzed on 32.7% of his dropbacks. In 2019, he also was blitzed at a 31% rate, according to News charting.
The Tennessee Titans blitzed Allen just one play out of 57 dropbacks in the Bills’ 34-31 loss Monday night.
Maintain a defensive shell on the back end. Try to keep Allen from running up vast spaces of turf with defenders’ backs turned. Try to keep the Bills’ wideouts from getting big plays deep down field. That’s been the general approach against the Bills.
The NFL Network reported the hope is Knox will be out only a few weeks.
Allen talked two weeks ago about the need to take what the defense gives him.
“It shows that me making the right decisions, doing the right things is going to ultimately lead to team success,” the Bills' quarterback said. “So gotta find ways to keep doing that and not getting bored with some of the underneath stuff. And just trust in our guys, getting balls into our playmakers hands and usually good things happen.”
Only the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener have been able to parlay the approach into a shut-down of the Bills’ attack. The Steelers blitzed just once in 60 dropbacks, but were able to get consistent pressure on the QB with just four pass rushers. The Bills’ offensive tackles, in particular, had a rough day in pass protection that game. They have played much better since.
The Bills rank No. 2 in the NFL in scoring, at 33.8 points a game. They’re No. 6 in yards gained and No. 8 in passing yards.
While the Bills lost to Tennessee, the Titans’ defensive scheme hardly was a primary reason. Allen completed a season-high 35 passes. The biggest reason the Bills lost was the defense allowed the Titans to score on their last six possessions of the game.
After struggling in the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, Dawkins has been better the last five games.
Even Kansas City backed off, despite the fact the Chiefs had success pressuring Allen with blitzes in both meetings last season.
Allen sounded like he was expecting pressure from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo before the Week 5 game.
“Just making sure we're right on our reads and understanding, for me, pressure, getting the ball out and getting the ball out to the right guy, and giving ourselves a chance to catch and run,” Allen said. “The defense presents a really, really tough challenge and film review, pressure review, that's going to be huge for us this week, making sure protections are good. And when we're not protected, I got to make a good decision with the football.”
But the Chiefs called just one blitz on Allen in the first half, and Allen passed for 219 yards in leading the Bills to a 24-13 halftime lead. In the second half, Spagnuolo tried to heat up Allen, calling 11 blitzes. Allen went 7 of 10 for 62 yards on those plays and the Bills won 38-20.
Why the downturn in pressures this year? Allen destroyed the blitz last season, completing 101 of 172 passes for 1,168 yards with eight TDs and one interception vs. rushes of five or more men.
In addition, Emmanuel Sanders has been an upgrade over John Brown so far at the No. 2 outside receiver spot, and tight end Dawson Knox has raised his level of play.
Allen has been good against limited blitzes this year, too. He’s 21 of 31 for 284 yards with no TDs and one interception vs. five-plus pass rushes.
It’s still early in the season, and the low pressure rate could be partly attributable to the opponents the Bills have faced. Houston had just traded its No. 1 cornerback before facing the Bills and is among the teams in the NFL that blitz the least. Washington is No. 32 in pass yards allowed. Tennessee had injuries at cornerback and wasn’t in position to play a lot of man-to-man coverage.
The next two defenses on the Bills’ schedule are struggling. Miami ranks 29th in passing yards allowed, and Jacksonville ranks 31st.
The Bills hosted nine players for tryouts Wednesday, including former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala and former West Seneca East and UB offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk.
So far, Allen is getting “the Mahomes treatment.” Defenses are notoriously shy of blitzing Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, because of his receivers’ speed and his ability to escape the pocket and make plays. The Bills did not blitz Mahomes once in 63 dropbacks. Overall, Mahomes has been blitzed at a 13.4% rate, according to Pro Football Focus, which the data service counts as the lowest rate in the NFL.
If defenses insist on playing two-deep coverages, it will be important for the Bills to continue to be efficient with the ground game, as they were in Kansas City when they had 70 rushing yards in the first half.
Allen ranks as the eighth-least blitzed QB in the league, according to PFF. However, PFF has higher blitz rates than The News. When a defensive back joins a four-man pass rush, Pro Football Focus counts it as a blitz. The News, as well as some other data trackers, counts it not as a blitz but as a zone dog.