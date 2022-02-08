Defense review: Long list of Bills superlatives went up in smoke in final minutes in KC

More irony: The Bills’ defense also was best on passes that traveled 20 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage, allowing just 9 of 43 passing for 251 yards with one TD and five INTs. That does not count the postseason. Last season on passes 20 or more yards deep, the Bills allowed 18 of 36 passing for 633 yards, with five TDs and two INTs. ... In the regular season, the Bills allowed 54 catches to tight ends for 629 yards (sixth fewest), three TDs (tied for third fewest) and the fourth-fewest fantasy points. Why the Bills were playing outside leverage in zone coverage on the last completion to Kelce in regulation we might never know. After watching the Chiefs methodically march down the field, the coaches rolled the dice to try to get a big play and called a blitz. That left Milano in a near-impossible coverage for a linebacker on Kelce.