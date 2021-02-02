Defense analysis: Playing with the lead a ton didn't boost Bills' sack total

One way the Bills might consider bolstering tight end coverage is the use of the “Buffalo nickel,” with a bigger safety as the fifth defensive back. The Bills used Dean Marlowe in the role on only about 7% of defensive snaps. They used it a lot vs. the Rams, Raiders, Titans and Seahawks. But they didn’t use it at all in the playoffs. The problem is landing a difference-making hybrid safety. They’re hard to find. Taron Johnson, a good tackler, got better as the season went on and was more valuable on the field than a big nickel.

Big plays limited again. The Bills generally did a good job on No. 1 wide receivers. The only ones who went off on the Bills were: the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (9-107), the Titans’ A.J. Brown (7-82), Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf (7-108), Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (7-127) and the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill (9-172). (We’re not counting Miami’s DeVante Parker in the regular-season finale because he racked up garbage yards.)

The Bills’ opponents targeted wideouts 58% of the time, one of the lowest rates in the league.

The Bills gave up 44 passes of 20-plus yards, tied for sixth fewest. They gave up seven passes of 40-plus yards, tied for seventh fewest. Two big ones that should not have happened were a 55-yard TD pass against Seattle on a coverage bust by Johnson and the “Hail Murray” TD to Hopkins.

Extra points. On first-down run plays, the Bills allowed 1,057 yards on 213 carries (a 4.96 average), according to News charts. That doesn’t include goal-line and kneel-down plays. That was fourth worst in the league, according to Sharp Football. In 2019, the Bills were 17th in first-down rushing allowed, giving up 917 yards on 209 first-down carries (a 4.38 average). The Bills used their base 4-3 on only 6% of defensive snaps. The Bills faced 11 personnel (three wideouts) on 68.2% of their snaps and 12 personnel (two TEs, two WRs) on 16%.

