Defense analysis: Playing with the lead a ton didn't boost Bills' sack total

You would think the Buffalo Bills’ sack total would have been better in 2020.
The Bills’ defense had the luxury of playing with a lead far more than in the past, thanks to an offense that ranked No. 2 in scoring. The Bills held a double-digit lead in 12 of their 16 regular-season games and in 14 of 19 games, counting playoffs.
In fact, the Bills’ defense led the league in “Average Lead” at 8.22 points, according to Football Outsiders. That means at the start of each defensive drive for the entire regular season, the Bills were up an average of 8.22 points.
Yet, the Bills’ sacks went down from 44 to 38. The Bills ranked 14th in sacks per pass attempt. Not bad. But it should have been better, and needed to be better against the best offenses in the league.
“That's a critical area for our football team to improve,” coach Sean McDermott said in his season-ending news conference. “We have to be able to affect the quarterback with a four-man rush. I thought at times we did that and other times we could have been better just like our entire defense or entire football team, so there's still meat on the bone there.”
A.J. Klein and Mario Addison tied for the team lead in sacks with five. Jerry Hughes had 4.5, followed by Matt Milano (3.5), Quinton Jefferson (3.0) and Ed Oliver (3.0).
Add it up, and that’s 13.5 sacks from edge rushers, or 35.5%. That ranked last in the NFL. (The Bills were 31st in 2019 in percentage of sacks from edge rushers at 38.6.)
Hughes ranked 16th in the NFL among edge rushers in pressures on the QB with 54, according to Pro Football Focus. Addison ranked 35th with 39, tied with the man he replaced, Miami’s Shaq Lawson.
ESPN rated the Bills' defense No. 2 in the NFL in “Pass Rush Win Rate,” which is the percentage that rushers are able to beat their block within 2.5 seconds. ESPN rated Hughes as No. 2 among all edge rushers. However, “beating the block” and “significantly impacting the quarterback” are two different things. Nobody who watched the Bills in 2020 thought they had the second most dominating pass rush in the league.
Hughes was the most effective edge rusher on the team. The Bills needed more from Addison, who averaged 9.75 sacks per year over the previous four seasons in Carolina.
Ed Oliver ranked 20th among defensive tackles in pressures with 35, according to PFF. That was up from 28 as a rookie in 2019 but the Bills could use more finishing from Oliver.
In an effort to get more heat, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier blitzed at the highest rate in his four-year Buffalo tenure.
The Bills rushed five men or more on 31.4% of drop backs, according to Buffalo News charts. That ranked eighth highest in the league, according to Football Outsiders. Last year, the Bills blitzed 24.3% (16th) and the year before it was 22.4% (21st).
The Bills got 20 sacks on blitzes and 18 on four-man rushes, according to News charts.
In 2019, they got 19 sacks on blitzes and 25 on four-man rushes.
“So much of it for us is based off how the game is going and it’s always about your personnel as well,” Frazier said of his increased blitzing. “It’s more about how the game is going and what’s required. Every week is a little different.
“The game kind of dictates what kind of pressure we’ll bring, and once you get a two-score game, you might change a little bit. You might not pressure as much.”
Of course, coverage plays a big part, too. In the AFC championship game at Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes' average time to throw (2.47 seconds) was his lowest since Week 1, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
While the Bills played more man coverage than in past years, their No. 2 cornerbacks (Levi Wallace and Josh Norman) are better at zone coverage and off-man. Playing the kind of press-man coverage that the Chiefs employed on the Bills’ wideouts isn’t what the Bills do best.
Said General Manager Brandon Beane of the defensive line: “I thought the second half of the year, those guys played really well and that's how we use this defense, we feel like it starts up front and we've got to be good there before we can worry about the back end.”
Schedule difficulty. The Bills’ defense faced the 24th toughest schedule of offenses, based on yards gained by the opponents for the season. The Bills had the 26th toughest schedule of pass offenses and the 10th toughest schedule of run defenses. Football Outsiders, using different metrics, rated the schedule as 20th toughest for the Buffalo defense.
The difficulty of the schedule was dragged down by the AFC East competition. The Jets’ offense ranked 32nd, New England was 27th and Miami was 22nd. Denver was 23rd and Pittsburgh 24th. That’s eight games against offenses that were in the bottom 11 in the league.
There were six games against top-11 offenses – seven if you count Seattle, which was No. 3 when it faced the Bills but slumped late in the season to 17th overall.
The improvement of the defense coincided with the schedule getting easier. The first six games, the Bills allowed 28 points and 387 yards a game. The last 10, they allowed 20 points and 331 yards a game.
The defense played just good enough against an elite Indianapolis offense and outstanding vs. Baltimore before the beat-down in Kansas City.
Curse of the tight ends? The Bills allowed the second-most total passing yards to tight ends during the regular season at 963.
Obviously, it was a big problem against Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, who ranked No. 2 to Stefon Diggs in receiving yards. Kelce killed the Bills’ zone coverages. Coming up with a better plan vs. him will be a tough challenge for all NFL defensive coordinators this offseason.
The Bills also had some coverage busts against tight ends, like on the TD pass to Jack Doyle in the Indianapolis playoff game.
However, the tight end issue is not as big of a problem as the yardage total suggests because tight ends often are not the top priority of the defensive game plan.
Against the Colts, for instance, the Bills contained the No. 1 priority (running back Jonathan Taylor) and shut down the speed receiver (T.Y. Hilton). Tight ends got 24% of the targets vs. Buffalo, third most in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
“That’s the life of the NFL game plan each and every week, you have to pick and choose your battles,” said safety Micah Hyde. “If a team’s running the ball well, stopping the run is the biggest thing. If you give up a couple nickel-and-dime catches here and there, you’ve got to live with it. You’ve got to force some takeaways, and third down is key getting off the field. That’s just the challenge each and every week.”
One way the Bills might consider bolstering tight end coverage is the use of the “Buffalo nickel,” with a bigger safety as the fifth defensive back. The Bills used Dean Marlowe in the role on only about 7% of defensive snaps. They used it a lot vs. the Rams, Raiders, Titans and Seahawks. But they didn’t use it at all in the playoffs. The problem is landing a difference-making hybrid safety. They’re hard to find. Taron Johnson, a good tackler, got better as the season went on and was more valuable on the field than a big nickel.
Big plays limited again. The Bills generally did a good job on No. 1 wide receivers. The only ones who went off on the Bills were: the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (9-107), the Titans’ A.J. Brown (7-82), Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf (7-108), Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (7-127) and the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill (9-172). (We’re not counting Miami’s DeVante Parker in the regular-season finale because he racked up garbage yards.)
The Bills’ opponents targeted wideouts 58% of the time, one of the lowest rates in the league.
The Bills gave up 44 passes of 20-plus yards, tied for sixth fewest. They gave up seven passes of 40-plus yards, tied for seventh fewest. Two big ones that should not have happened were a 55-yard TD pass against Seattle on a coverage bust by Johnson and the “Hail Murray” TD to Hopkins.
Extra points. On first-down run plays, the Bills allowed 1,057 yards on 213 carries (a 4.96 average), according to News charts. That doesn’t include goal-line and kneel-down plays. That was fourth worst in the league, according to Sharp Football. In 2019, the Bills were 17th in first-down rushing allowed, giving up 917 yards on 209 first-down carries (a 4.38 average). The Bills used their base 4-3 on only 6% of defensive snaps. The Bills faced 11 personnel (three wideouts) on 68.2% of their snaps and 12 personnel (two TEs, two WRs) on 16%.