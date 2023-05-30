Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he would be happy to reunite with his former Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins in Cleveland.

Hopkins is set to be released by the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland has been identified in media reports as a potential sleeper destination.

The Bills and Kansas City are among the teams said to be interested in Hopkins.

#Browns Deshaun Watson would love to have DeAndre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/D7fJMOGRMH — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 30, 2023

"Me and DHop, we just naturally talk," Watson told reporters at the Browns' golf outing Tuesday. "We’ve been talking since the Houston days and when he left for Arizona, we were talking. He’s always been a brother of mine since I was coming out of high school.

"Our relationship has always been great. I know there’s a lot of things swirling around in the media and him possibly coming to Cleveland. My answer to that is, of course we’d love to have him. He knows that. We have a lot of connections, but it’s kinda outside my range of things that I can coordinate. All I can do is make a call and let AB do the rest."

AB is Browns GM Andrew Berry.

Hopkins hires agent

In other Hopkins related news Tuesday, the wide receiver has hired Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports to serve has his agent, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

Hopkins had represented himself when he negotiated a two-year, $54.5 million extension with Arizona in 2020.

Crenshaw also represents Chase Young, Kayvon Thibodeaux and DeVonta Smith.