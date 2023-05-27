The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were the only teams to have "substantive" trade talks with the Arizona Cardinals about wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, SI's Albert Breer reported Saturday.

Hopkins had been given permission to seek a trade and Hopkins spoke directly with the Bills and Chiefs and both teams "liked him," Breer said.

The report said the Chiefs made progress with Hopkins on a new contract, which seemed a prerequisite to a trade, but Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract with the Baltimore Ravens, valued at $15 million, "more or less blew that progress up."

As expected, the contract was the issue for the Bills. Breer reports both the Bills and KC offered incentive-laden deals. Hopkins would likely have to be willing to accept that type of structure for him to end up with either team, at least at the expected asking price.

Should that price decrease, both teams could be players, the report said.

The Bills have only $3,163,801 in available salary cap space per the NFLPA. According to Overthecap, the Bills could add $34 million in space with what it defines as "simple restructures." That would require more cash up front and kicking the cap hits down the road.

The Bills still have some levers to pull, including restructuring the contracts of tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Tre'Davious White. That would push money down the line, which Brandon Beane has been reluctant to do at times. White would represent about $5.8 million and Dawkins could be up to $6.4 million, depending on the use of voidable years. Ryan Bates and Taron Johnson also could be restructure candidates.

Buffalo also could sign extensions with players in the last year of their deals, such as safety Micah Hyde to decrease the extended player's base salary and salary cap hit in 2023. An extension for Hyde could create $4.5 million.

The Bills could extend Johnson instead of restructuring his deal. An extension would save $4 million.