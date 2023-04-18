Stop us if you've heard this before about Von Miller and his recruitment of a wide receiver.
Miller, the Bills' star pass rusher, told reporters Tuesday that he talks regularly with Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins because they both work out in the same gym in Dallas.
And yes, even Miller noted the similarities to what he said about Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason and following Beckham's free-agent visit to Buffalo during the season. Beckham signed last week with the Baltimore Ravens.
"I talk to Hop all the time and it’s kind of like the same thing with OBJ," Miller said. "You just never know until you know. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract. I’m not sure what the circumstances are or what’s going on with that but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis.
"How could we lose with those guys?"
Hopkins appeared on the "All Things Covered" podcast over the weekend and was asked by host Bryant McFadden to use only body language or facial expressions to express his feelings on potential trade destinations. As seen in the video below, it doesn't take a trained expert to see that he wasn't interested in the New York Jets or New England Patriots but was interested in the Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs.
DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next 👀👀 @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/wExi14e28M— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 16, 2023
Then, shortly after CBS posted the video clip Sunday, Hopkins tweeted, "Hopkins doesn't want a raise" – Nuk, using a nickname. The tweet was deleted within a few hours.
After Hopkins recorded more than 1,400 yards in his first season with the Cardinals in 2020, he's played in just 19 games because of injuries and a six-game suspension to start the 2022 season for performance-enhancing drugs.