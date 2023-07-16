Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is signing with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports.

Hopkins, 31, is expected to sign a two-year, $26 million deal that could be worth up to $32 million with incentives, according to NFL Media. His base salary in the first year is $15 million, the report said.

From a Buffalo Bills perspective, Hopkins' move to the Titans means he won't be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, who were among the teams believed to be interested.

He also remains out of the AFC East. Hopkins had been talking to the New England Patriots.

Hopkins had indicated he wanted to sign with a contender, but with no contender either willing or able to meet his price, Hopkins heads to a team with questions at quarterback that could struggle to make the playoffs but did get a big salary.

Hopkins and Titans coach Mike Vrabel were together with the Houston Texans when Vrabel was their linebackers coach (2014-16) and defensive coordinator (2017).

The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins on May 26 after they reportedly failed to find a trade partner. Among the many rumored potential trade partners were the Bills.

While the Cardinals cleared $8.15 million in salary cap space with the move, they will take dead cap hit of $22.6 million, per Spotrac.

A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins recorded 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons in Arizona.

Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards with three touchdowns during a 2022 season in which he missed the first six games while serving a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He sat out the final two games with a knee injury.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 TDs in 145 games (all starts) for Houston (2013-19) and Arizona.