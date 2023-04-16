With some facial expressions and a tweet with a quote attributed to himself, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has ratcheted up the drama around trade speculation.

First, Hopkins appeared on the "All Things Covered" podcast and was asked by host Bryant McFadden to use only body language or facial expressions to express his feelings on potential trade destinations. As seen in the video below, it doesn't take a trained expert to see that he wasn't much interested in the New York Jets or New England Patriots but was interested in the Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs.

DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next 👀👀 @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/wExi14e28M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 16, 2023

Then, shortly after CBS posted the video clip, Hopkins tweeted, "Hopkins doesn't want a raise" – Nuk, using a nickname. The tweet was deleted within a few hours.

Hopkins is set to make $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024, according to Spotrac.

The Cardinals have reportedly given Hopkins’ representatives permission to seek out a trade, leading to plenty of speculation the Bills could be his eventual destination. Some of that speculation even was created by Hopkins himself in the form of an Instagram story set to the song “Buffalo Soldier” by Bob Marley.

As for not wanting a raise, Hopkins figured to need to restructure his contract in order for a deal to happen, but never underestimate salary cap wizards such as Bills GM Brandon Beane.

Beane was asked about the Hopkins at the annual NFL’s owners meetings at the Arizona Biltmore hotel two weeks ago.

“What I would say is social media is social media,” Beane said. “Don't take that too far. But again, you know me when we've talked about (free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.), guys that are (available) … we're always going to look for talent. So we're going to look at anything and everything. Our name gets thrown in the hat on a lot of things that sometimes we've done 1%. One person made one call, and they've looped us in that we're all over him and we've offered him a contract. You know, it's funny sometimes. But that's as far as I can go into it. He's on another team.”

Beckham, of course, has since signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

After Hopkins recorded more than 1,400 yards in his first season with the Cardinals in 2020, he's played in just 19 games because of injuries and a six-game suspension to start the 2022 season for performance-enhancing drugs.