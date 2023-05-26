The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday.

The move caught the attention of at least one particular Bills player as Von Miller, who trains with Hopkins in the Dallas area, posted eyeball emojis on Twitter.

👀 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 26, 2023

It was Miller's first tweet in a month. In late April, Miller said there have been "conversations. We've just to figure it out" and said Hopkins "wants to be a Buffalo Bill."

The Bills have been linked to rumors about Hopkins for months. The rumors then seemed to die down, but picked up this week with Hopkins' appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

He was asked to list the top five quarterbacks whom he wanted to throw the ball to him, and the Bills' Josh Allen topped the list.

"Oh, that's a good question," Hopkins said. "I would have to say, one of my favorite quarterbacks that I've been watching since he came into the league, is... Josh Allen. He reminds me of a new school Andrew Luck, and you know ... I love Josh Allen."

Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, also described what he would be looking for in a new team, though he quickly pointed out that he considered Arizona as his home and he never said he wanted to leave. He said he holds no ill will toward the Cardinals.

"What I want is stable management upstairs," he said. "I think that's something that I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston to being in Arizona; I've been through three to four GMs in my career. … A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, pushes not just himself but people around him. I don't need a great QB – I've done it with subpar QBs – just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships.

"For me, that's it: great management, a QB who loves the game and a great defense."

The Bills, among other teams, would seem to check those boxes.

New England, Kansas City and potentially Dallas or Philadelphia also seem like landing spots to consider.

The Bills would need to create salary cap space to sign Hopkins, but still have some levers to pull, including restructuring the contracts of tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Tre'Davious White. That would push money down the line, which Brandon Beane has been reluctant to do at times. White would represent about $5 million and Dawkins about $3.9 million. Ryan Bates and Taron Johnson also could be restructure candidates.

Buffalo also could sign extensions with players in the last year of their deals, such as safety Micah Hyde to decrease the extended player's base salary and salary cap hit in 2023. The Bills could extend Johnson instead of restructuring his deal.

The contract that Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens could be a blueprint. Beckham’s essentially one-year, $15 million deal has a base salary of $1.165 million and a signing bonus of $13.835 million. His cap hit is $3.9 million, but his dead cap value is the entire $15 million. That is because of four voidable years at the back end.

Money is one factor in how this plays out. Another could be Hopkins' desire to win a championship.

After Hopkins recorded more than 1,400 yards in his first season with the Cardinals in 2020, he's played in just 19 games because of injuries and a six-game suspension to start the 2022 season for performance-enhancing drugs.