Day 3 preview: A look at some prospects for Bills in late rounds

The Buffalo Bills have six picks on the third day of the NFL draft.

They have none in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

“We don’t have a fourth so that’s going to be a long wait to see where it’s going to go,” said Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said.

Beane said he thinks its unlikely the Bills would keep all four of the sixth rounders, if possible.

Bills trade down twice in second round, draft Georgia running back James Cook No. 63 overall The Bills traded down twice in the second round of the NFL Draft before ultimately selecting Georgia running back James Cook with the No. 63 overall pick.

Here are some players to keep in mind over the final three rounds:

Tight ends: Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely, Texas A&M’s Jaylen Wydermyer and Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell. All made Bills visits. Wydermyer is a physical blocker. Mitchell is more of an H-back, Charles Clay type. Likely is a long, athletic type. His comparison is Gerald Everett. Likely was very effective flexed out in the slot. He’s more of a receiver than a blocker but

Offensive line: Guard Chris Paul of Tulsa, center Dohnovan West of Arizona State and guard Zach Tom of Wake Forest. Paul has made 38 starts and has strong leadership and character traits. Rhyan probably won’t last to the fifth round. He played left tackle but projects as a guard in the NFL. West is a quick interior lineman who can fit a team running outside zone plays. He may not last to late in the fifth round, either.

Safety: Toledo’s Tycen Anderson has 4.36 speed and projects as a special teams demon. Louisiana’s Percy Butler is a free safety with 4.36 speed with upside. He’s raw.

Punter: It’s one spot where the Bills could use competition. Top prospects include Penn State’s Jordan Stout and San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, nicknamed “The Punt God.”

Defensive line: It’s never a bad idea to take a late-round flier on an edge rusher with athleticism. Florida’s Jeremiah Moon is one with good length and traits. He’s coming off shoulder surgery. Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has some similarities to A.J. Epenesa, although he’s not as athletic. On the interior, UCLA’s Otito Ogbonnia is a 324-pound run-plugger. Stanford’s Thomas Booker is a team captain, a three-year starter and a 1-technique late round prospect.

Cornerback: A good fifth-rounder who's a strong zone-coverage corner who has good arm length is Missouri's Akayleb Evans.

Linebacker: After taking Terrel Bernard of Baylor in the third round, linebacker likely moves down the Bills’ list of priorities. Interesting prospects include: Penn State speedy Brandon Smith, Appalachian State’s D’Marco Jackson, North Carolina’s Jeremiah Gemmel. The Bills probably would need to move back into the fourth round to get Smith.

