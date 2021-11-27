'Dawson's the guy': How Bills tight end Dawson Knox finds purpose through helping kids

A couple of years ago, Gwen Mysiak got news from a Bills player that unsettled her. Lee Smith, a Buffalo tight end at the time, was coming to visit the hospital that day, and he had company.
“I’m bringing a puppy,” Smith told her.
“A puppy?” Mysiak questioned, alarmed.
It seemed like an unnecessary dose of chaos. Mysiak is the executive director of the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. The public charity assists kids and families in Western New York who are facing pediatric cancer, and has had support from a number of Bills players over the years. The 12th floor of Oishei Children's Hospital is not somewhere you can just bring a dog.
But Smith insisted. He was bringing the puppy, and the puppy would be fine. He didn’t mention how big this puppy was: 254 pounds and more than 6 feet tall when standing on two legs. Very energetic, too.
“There's the big, bright personality, his goofy, fluffy hair. You can't miss him,” Smith would later say.
Smith got out of the car, and Mysiak breathed a sigh of relief.
The puppy Smith kept talking about was then-rookie tight end Dawson Knox.
“It literally didn't take 30 seconds after we walked in the first room with that first kid. It was like jackpot, home run, Dawson's the guy,” Smith said.
Knox was there for his first visit of what would become a deep relationship with the nonprofit organization. He quickly cemented himself with P.U.N.T., while he was still developing on the field. Now in his third season, Knox is in the middle of a breakout year with the Bills.
On Thursday, he set the franchise mark for most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season, with seven. He needed just nine games after missing two games with a broken hand.
“I didn’t know that,” he said of the achievement. “But if I already set the record, I want to keep going with that.”
Knox wants to keep building. His recent success has been good news for the Bills: Over three years, Buffalo has never lost a regular season game in which Knox has scored. Add in the playoffs, and the Bills are 11-1 when Knox has a touchdown.
It’s also good news for P.U.N.T. In October, Knox announced a season-long initiative, Knox Sox, in which he’ll donate $1,000 for every touchdown and $100 for every catch. He’s coupling that money along with proceeds from Bills-themed socks that fans can buy, all of it going toward custom non-slip socks for pediatric cancer patients.
The day after his announcement, the Tennessee native had the first two-touchdown game of his career.
“He's got unreal athleticism, and he's putting it together right now,” quarterback Josh Allen said after the Saints game. “It's really fun to be playing with him.
"On top of that, he's just a great person off the field as well, and just you see the type of man that he is, and it's a guy that you want to play with because he's going to give you the respect that you want to give him, and he's just an awesome teammate.”
A quarterback in high school, a walk-on at Ole Miss and a third-round pick in 2019, Knox is now up to seven touchdowns, 31 catches and 415 receiving yards this season. So far, that’s $10,100 in donations.
'A true friendship'
The financial contribution is just one part of Knox’s deep involvement with P.U.N.T. He finds his most meaningful influence is in getting to really know and support the kids and their families. With his affable nature, Knox quickly goes from celebrity visitor to genuine friend for kids going through the unimaginable.
Kerry Miller has seen it up close. Her son, 14-year-old T.J., was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 5. He went into remission for a few years. It came back worse than before. In December, he’ll head to Boston for a couple of weeks of more intense treatments, with P.U.N.T. helping to defray the costs.
The days that T.J. goes through chemotherapy and immunotherapy are brutal, wiping him out. But a visit from Knox always cheers him up. The two first bonded in 2019 in part from a shared love of Legos, with 4-10 T.J. and 6-4 Knox teaming up to create.
“(T.J.) had just got a set that was glow in the dark,” Miller said. “He was talking to Dawson, and he was like, ‘Come here, I gotta show you something cool. It's really cool, come here!’ And Dawson got down on the floor with T.J., and they were hiding under the blanket, looking at his glow-in-the-dark Legos.”
T.J. goes through Lego sets quickly. Knox, who says he’s “not ashamed of my Lego nerdiness,” asks all about the process: How did you make this? Which car goes the fastest? How many people live in the house? Why did you decide to build it this way?
“His imagination is crazy,” Knox said. “It's super cool though, to see how he thinks, the stuff he likes to build.”
Knox once challenged him to finish a nearly 1,000-piece set in 24 hours; T.J. finished in seven and a half. Usually when he finishes a Lego creation, his parents carefully slide it on to cardboard to transfer it back home. But there are a few pieces that wind up elsewhere.
“He gave me a couple of the little guys that I still have,” Knox said. “We kind of started a thing where every time I would see him, I would trade them out. He’d give me like a Lego Batman, and the next week, I’d get a little Lego Star Wars guy. … I have one in my locker and a couple right here in my truck.”
Knox, Smith and fellow tight end Tommy Sweeney all had Legos from T.J. at one point.
“They would put them in their lockers for good luck,” Miller said. “T.J. said, ‘So you have part of me with you.’ ”
Knox loves when he can finally get a quieter kid to come out of his or her shell. The 25-year-old doesn’t have a secret, one-size-fits-all approach to getting to know kids. Sometimes it’s a knock-knock joke. Sometimes it’s talking about "Star Wars." It’s always about finding ways to relate.
“There are a few kids like this, where they’ll kind of bury their head in a pillow. They won't want to talk to you. They're extremely shy,” Knox said. “But then as you spend more time with them, they'll start opening up, and you'll start catching some of that personality. You might catch on to something that might make them laugh. And then, they'll be full-on opened up to where they're jumping on you, giving you a hug, and just to see that big shift of them being super shy and going to be outgoing and loving and laughing around and playing with you, that’s probably one of my favorite parts.”
It comes naturally to Knox, who is the oldest of five. His two youngest brothers, Nate and Isaiah, are adopted, and the wider age gap got him used to connecting with little kids. He’s the second-oldest of all his cousins, part of a large, tight-knit family in Tennessee. He points to his family and faith as two of his biggest influences. They’ve shaped him in a number of ways.
A few years ago, one of his cousins was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in his leg. He’s been better for a couple of years now, but Knox remembers the ripple effect.
“Just to see that effect firsthand and how that affected my family kind of added a little extra soft spot in my heart just for the families who deal with that, and for how it affects the parents and siblings,” Knox said. “It just a gave me a whole other look at exactly how that can just change the entire dynamic of your family just instantly.”
So Knox makes it a point to bond with the entire family, as parents work through the stark realities of the nightmare scenario. P.U.N.T. provides financial, logistical and emotional support. Knox lends another hand on the emotional front.
“It is a true friendship,” Miller said, “For all of us.”
A Bills tradition
P.U.N.T. was founded in 2004 by then-Bills punter Brian Moorman. Quickly, a tradition of bringing in more Bills players emerged. One Tuesday, Moorman invited Smith, his locker-room neighbor, to come along. Years later, Smith would extend the invitation to Knox. The veteran tight end knew it takes a certain type of person to really connect with pediatric patients.
“It wasn't a situation that he felt like he couldn’t handle, and he could be strong for those families while he was over there, helping them go through the biggest nightmare on earth,” Smith said.
There’s a cruel truth – the kids whom Knox gets to know the best and see more often are usually ones who are going through the most grueling treatments. Vulnerability can later lead to grief. Just this past June, Bella Phelan, whom Knox was particularly close with, passed away after a five-year battle with leukemia. He remembers her as always laughing, and he called her "Little Mermaid." She would draw him pictures and share her cupcakes. Bella was 9.
But when Smith invited Knox along that first Tuesday, it was because he saw himself in the rookie. Smith, a Tennessee native who is now with the Atlanta Falcons, needed to pass the torch before he left Buffalo.
It clearly worked; Knox has stayed involved since. Lately, it’s been limited to virtual hangouts due to the pandemic. Knox can’t wait until he gets the clear to get back in the hospital to visit in-person.
In the meantime, Kellie Hultin has gotten to see Knox use other methods to keep up with kids such as her son, 13-year-old Julian. There’s been Zoom calls, FaceTime calls, video games.
“If Dawson Knox was to try to prank call me right now, I would recognize his voice,” she said. “That’s how well we know his voice, just from how many times he's interacted with Julian.”
The first time Knox and Sweeney met Julian was before the pandemic. He was supposed to come on a tour inside the hospital with them, but he was feeling quite sick. So the two came outside, with a signed helmet in hand.
“They've offered to even pick me up, because I was like too weak to get out of the truck at the time,” Julian said. “Now I'm doing a lot better, but they were willing to help me, and I wasn't really feeling it that day.”
Knox and Julian talk about football a lot. Julian has leukemia, but he is hoping to return to playing next year. When he watches football, he loves good blocking and trick plays.
He stayed up until the very end of the Bills-Kansas City game, even with the weather delay. He got to watch Knox rack up 117 receiving yards, a career high in the win.
'We all saw it coming'
It’s not lost on Knox that he’s having such a strong season in a year when he’s tied donations to his performance. Smith isn’t surprised at all.
“God's pretty cool. I don't think anything happens by mistake: a breakout season in a year that donations and different things are added to it,” Smith said.
He also remembers talking to Allen and wide receiver Cole Beasley back when he was a Bill and realizing they all had the same prediction.
“All of us have been talking for two and a half years now, that ‘Dawson's gonna explode any minute.’ We all saw it coming,” Smith said. “He's the total package. Superstar player, huge heart, wonderful man. It's just that he's almost too good to be true. I think his ugly hair is the one flaw he has. But he is just the best.”
Even while effusive with praise, Smith knows there’s a few hours every week that Knox flips a switch. It’s how Knox plowed through multiple Cincinnati defenders on a 49-yard run as a rookie. It’s why he says his reflexes completely took over his left arm during a two-point conversion against the Titans, causing him to accidentally flash the middle finger to Allen.
“If you want to survive a long time in the NFL, you better have a little dirtbag buried down there somewhere,” Smith says.
But by the time the game ends, Knox is back to a resting, wholesome state. He’s planning his next prom photo with Allen or sharing his hair-care routine. He’s maybe biting off a little more turkey than he can chew. And as soon as he can, though, he’ll be back to sitting on the carpet, assembling starships.
“It's just amazing to think that the nation sees this man who's on the football field,” Miller said. “But I've seen him when he's been down on the floor playing Legos.”
Knox just wants to keep building.
"This man's here for a reason," Smith said, "and he's gonna do some wonderful, wonderful things for these families for a long time."