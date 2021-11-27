'Dawson's the guy': How Bills tight end Dawson Knox finds purpose through helping kids

There’s a cruel truth – the kids whom Knox gets to know the best and see more often are usually ones who are going through the most grueling treatments. Vulnerability can later lead to grief. Just this past June, Bella Phelan, whom Knox was particularly close with, passed away after a five-year battle with leukemia. He remembers her as always laughing, and he called her "Little Mermaid." She would draw him pictures and share her cupcakes. Bella was 9.

But when Smith invited Knox along that first Tuesday, it was because he saw himself in the rookie. Smith, a Tennessee native who is now with the Atlanta Falcons, needed to pass the torch before he left Buffalo.

It clearly worked; Knox has stayed involved since. Lately, it’s been limited to virtual hangouts due to the pandemic. Knox can’t wait until he gets the clear to get back in the hospital to visit in-person.

In the meantime, Kellie Hultin has gotten to see Knox use other methods to keep up with kids such as her son, 13-year-old Julian. There’s been Zoom calls, FaceTime calls, video games.

“If Dawson Knox was to try to prank call me right now, I would recognize his voice,” she said. “That’s how well we know his voice, just from how many times he's interacted with Julian.”