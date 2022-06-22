Dawson Knox ready for Tight End University after winning charity competition

Dawson Knox of the Bills put up some impressive numbers this month when he went head-to-head with other tight ends.

Knox is once again at Tight End University this week. Tight ends from around the NFL descended upon Nashville on Wednesday for a chance to hone their craft in the three-day event.

The now-annual summit also has a charity component, in which fans can donate on behalf of their favorite tight ends in support of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. The winner earns an extra $50,000 for his local chapter.

When Knox first realized there was a competition for a good cause, he was a little behind.

“I was, I don't know, probably in 30th place or something,” Knox said. “I was probably last.”

So he sent out the call on social media to Bills fans.

“I put one thing up on my story, and now I think I'm in first by like three or four times the next guy,” he said during minicamp.

He quickly climbed the leaderboard. At one point, Knox tweeted a screenshot of the standings, and the gap between he and second place was less than $1,000: Knox at $39,704 and Titans rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo at $38,870. All other players were at less than $10,000. The donations for Knox kept pouring in.

“It just shows you how great our fanbase is and there's nobody that can compete, so I hope we keep that going,” Knox said.

The last day to donate was Monday, and by then, Knox once again had full control of the lead. His total ballooned and is now listed as $56,985. Okonkwo finished with $39,263.

O.J. Howard, signed by the Bills in March, came in third, with $7,520. Howard missed last year’s TEU due to an Achilles injury, but he is excited to make this summer’s event.

Jalen Wydermyer, a Bills rookie undrafted free agent, came in 14th out of the 78 tight ends listed on the leaderboard.

Now, three Bills tight ends will get a chance to soak in more from position-group peers around the league for a few days.

They won't be the only Bills on hand. George Kittle, one of the organizers, said last month on the "Pat McAfee Show" that Josh Allen was one of the quarterbacks he was recruiting to throw at this year’s event, and Allen did indeed make it there for TEU.

It’s well-documented that Knox had a breakout season last year after attending TEU. It wasn’t the only factor – Knox did plenty of other offseason work to ready himself for Year 3, and his rapport with Allen took another step forward. Still, he’s the first to acknowledge that he left TEU with plenty to build on.

His nine touchdowns were the most by a Bills tight end in one season. Knox had five total touchdowns in his first two seasons in the league. He had 587 receiving yards and 49 catches.

With all the ways he improved last year, Knox might have a bit more advice to give younger tight ends around the league at the summit. Still, he expected his main focus this year will be continuing to learn from more veteran tight ends.

“Mostly listening, I think,” Knox said. “There's a few things I was able to share last year, and there will be a few questions I get this year, too. But it's really listening to the guys like (Kansas City tight end) Travis Kelce, who's led the league in receiving yards, (for) receivers, too. Like he's led literally everyone in receiving yards over the last five years or something.”

Kelce finished last season with 1,125 yards, 92 catches and nine touchdowns. He’s topped 1,000 receiving yards each of the last six years. As Knox heads into a contract year, he’s ready to pick Kelce’s mind both on the field and during the film sessions.

“It's always fun getting in the film room with guys like that, and seeing little things that they might see in a defense or in a film cutup, and then stuff that they see on the field and how they read and react to certain defenses,” Knox said.

“So it's always fun picking one or two pieces from other people's game that you might apply to yourself.”

