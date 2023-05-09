Dawson Knox was the Buffalo Bills’ production at tight end last year.

In the regular season and playoffs, Knox accounted for 56 of the 67 catches, 602 of the 711 yards, 77 of the 92 targets and seven of the eight touchdowns.

Expect that to change this year after the Bills traded up two spots in last month’s draft to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at 25th overall.

First-round draft picks at skill positions don’t sit around. Kincaid will be a part of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s every-week plan.

“We’re super-excited for what Dalton can bring to the table,” Knox told The Buffalo News on Sunday after safety Micah Hyde’s charity softball game. “Obviously, (Kincaid is) super-talented. We’ve already exchanged messages a couple of times, and he seems like an awesome dude.”

According to The Buffalo News’ game charting, the Bills used “12” personnel on only 4.1% of their offensive snaps last year.

Per Sharp Football Analysis, the Bills used “12” personnel on 4% of their pass plays, tied for second-lowest in the NFL with the Rams and ahead of only Cincinnati (3%). Baltimore (34%) and Kansas City (29%) led the league.

The Ravens were one of 11 teams to have two tight ends with at least 25 catches (Mark Andrews 73 and Isaiah Likely 36), and the only team to have two tight ends with at least 60 targets (Andrews 113, Likely 60).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

No team had two tight ends with at least 40 catches, but if the Bills are committed to using some of their effective “11” (three-receiver) personnel plays last year while in “12” this year, Kincaid could be a lock to join Knox in the range of 60 targets.

“ ’12’ personnel is going to open up a lot of doors for the offense,” Knox said.

How the Bills deploy Knox and Kincaid when on the field together might be mostly kept under wraps until Week 1. Kincaid mostly in the slot? Knox more in a three-point stance on passing downs? An unbalanced look (Knox and Kincaid lined up side by side)?

Among his seven regular season/postseason touchdowns last year, Knox started from a two-point stance four times, a three-point stance two times and was in motion once. He lined up on and off the line of scrimmage while in a two-point stance.

Do the Bills want defenses to be in nickel (five defensive backs) against “12” personnel?

“It kind of depends,” Knox said. “We want them in nickel if we want to run and if we bring in two tight ends, sometimes they will have to bring in a base linebacker. That will start to expose some mismatches. It’s going to be really fun.”

What could be really fun is if Knox or Kincaid line up in the slot against a not-as-athletic/not-as-fast linebacker or a not-as-physical safety.

“We’re drooling before the ball is even snapped and (quarterback) Josh (Allen) will see it,” Knox said. “That’s a matchup we’ll win 10 times out of 10.”