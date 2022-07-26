Dawson Knox makes it clear entering his contract year: He's hoping to stay with Bills long term

PITTSFORD – Plenty of NFL players say all the right things about wanting to stay with their current team when entering a contract year.

Dawson Knox, however, has backed up those words with a significant action. The Buffalo Bills’ fourth-year tight end closed on a house in Orchard Park earlier this season, establishing some deeper roots in Western New York.

“First and foremost, I want to be here,” Knox said Monday after the Bills’ second practice of training camp at St. John Fisher. “I bought a house here a few months ago, not because I want to be gone in a year. So I want to be here as long as I can, but I know a lot of that stuff is out of my hands with salary cap. I try not to read into all that too much, but I've definitely communicated that I want to be here for an extended amount of time, so whether that's getting the extension now or later, I definitely hope that happens.”

Knox’s timing is good to enter a contract year. He’s coming off a breakout 2021 season in which he tied for the NFL lead in touchdown catches by a tight end with nine, setting a Bills’ single-season record at the position in the process. He finished the year with 49 catches on 71 targets for 587 yards.

“I haven’t really given it much thought,” Knox said. “I want to (have) the same type of approach I had last year – just kind of a chip on my shoulder, still got stuff to prove. I know last year was better for me, but I feel I’ve just started to scratch the top of the iceberg. I just want to keep building on what I did last year and have that same kind of edge to me, that I haven’t really proven what I need to prove yet.”

Knox averaged just 1.16 yards per route run last season, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, which ranked 27th out of 44 tight ends who were targeted at least 30 times. He also dropped five passes, which tied for fourth among tight ends and has been an issue at times during his career.

Is Knox an integral part of the offense, or is he a beneficiary of playing with quarterback Josh Allen and star receiver Stefon Diggs? That’s a question General Manager Brandon Beane will have to answer when deciding what to do about Knox’s contract. Asked Monday if it was possible he’d have a new deal before the Sept. 8 season opener against the Rams, Knox half-jokingly said “It’s up to Brandon Beane. You can ask him that question.”

In May, the Browns signed tight end David Njoku to a four-year contract with a maximum value of $56.75 million. Njoku is a former first-round draft pick, but his numbers don’t come close to Knox’s over the past three years. In that time, Knox has 101 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, compared to 60-729-7 for Njoku.

At some point, the Bills aren’t going to be able to retain every player they want because of salary-cap constraints. All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who is entering the final year of his contract, has already gone public with his desire for a new deal. How Beane navigates that and a potential new deal for Knox remains to be seen.

For now, Knox is focusing on how to build on what was the best season of his career.

“It’s definitely a lot more comfortable going into Year 4 than it is Year 1,” he said. “You know what to expect. You know the system. You know all the guys. There’s no rookie nerves coming in, so it’s definitely more calming coming in, being able to play fast. I know the routes. I know how to read defenses. Just being able to play free because I think that’s when you play your best, too.”

Knox said the transition from Brian Daboll to Ken Dorsey at offensive coordinator has been mostly smooth because of the amount of carryover in the system.

“We already started installing stuff back in April,” he said. “A lot of this stuff is stuff we’ve been going over for a few months now. Now we just get to kind of run around and do it full speed. I’ve always been the type of learner where I need to go out and actually do it to kind of get it to click in my head. Over the next few weeks, it’s going to be huge for us to start developing that playbook.”