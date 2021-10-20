 Skip to main content
Dawson Knox has surgery; bye week helps his timeline for return
Dawson Knox has surgery; bye week helps his timeline for return

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates his 53-yard touchdown during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy

The fact the Buffalo Bills are on a bye helps injured tight end Dawson Knox.

Knox suffered a fractured hand in the loss at Tennessee on Monday night and had surgery Tuesday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Thank y’all for the prayers. Will be back very soon,” Knox said via his Twitter account Tuesday.

The NFL Network reported the hope is Knox will be out only a few weeks. Broken bones take four to six weeks to heal. But depending on the nature of the injury, players with fractures in their hand sometimes can return sooner depending on the type of cast or padding that can be worn.

The Bills play host to Miami on Oct. 31, then visit Jacksonville Nov. 7. Knox would have almost four full weeks of recovery by the time the Bills visit the New York Jets on Nov. 14.

Knox almost has surpassed his 2020 season receiving output in just six games. He has 21 catches for 286 yards and five touchdowns. In 12 games last season, he had 24 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

He is eighth among NFL tight ends in receiving yards and first among TEs in TD catches. He also threw a two-point conversion pass to Josh Allen on Monday night, even though his hand was broken.

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.
Bills/NFL writer

