Davis Webb's value to Bills goes beyond his roster status

“Every little opportunity, you never know who is watching,” Webb said. “My ultimate goal is to make the 53 here and stay here as long as I can with Josh Allen and coach McDermott and Brandon Beane and Daboll. Having three opportunities and all of training camp kind of getting back to normal is going to be ideal not only for me, but I think for the majority of the league.”

Last offseason, Webb helped organize some informal workouts in Florida as NFL teams dealt with their facilities being closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That just hints at his value to the franchise.

“I could go on and on about this guy,” Daboll said at the end of the 2020 regular season, after the Bills rewarded Webb with a game check by promoting him to the active roster from the practice squad. “He’s one of the best teammates that I’ve ever seen. … He does an unbelievable job of helping Josh prepare for games.”

Similarly, McDermott said he hasn’t been around a player who has added value to a team in so many different ways than Webb.