Davis Webb's value to Bills goes beyond his roster status

A coaching future surely awaits Davis Webb.
The Buffalo Bills’ backup quarterback has consistently drawn praise from both head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for his mental understanding of the game.
Webb could probably carve out a decently long career serving as the Bills’ practice squad quarterback. The 26-year-old from Prosper, Texas, however, has his sights set higher.
With a full training camp and three preseason games ahead of him, Webb wants to show the coaching staff that he can be a valuable part of the team’s 53-man roster.
“This year, guys are going to have more opportunities,” Webb said in an interview with The Buffalo News. “That's great. That's what the league is all about. I don't know the percentage off the top of my head, but it's pretty significant when it comes to late-round guys or undrafted guys or guys who have been cut or traded or released, that makes up pretty much the majority of our league. So having three preseason games this year, having the opportunity to play not just for the Bills, but among everybody who watches the games, scouts, GMs, coaches across the league, that's huge for guys to maintain and stay in the league.”
Webb learned that through firsthand experience. A former third-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2017, he later moved across town to join the New York Jets. In a conversation with Jets’ scouts, Webb learned that he ended up on their radar after throwing against them during warmups before a preseason game.
“Every little opportunity, you never know who is watching,” Webb said. “My ultimate goal is to make the 53 here and stay here as long as I can with Josh Allen and coach McDermott and Brandon Beane and Daboll. Having three opportunities and all of training camp kind of getting back to normal is going to be ideal not only for me, but I think for the majority of the league.”
Last offseason, Webb helped organize some informal workouts in Florida as NFL teams dealt with their facilities being closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That just hints at his value to the franchise.
“I could go on and on about this guy,” Daboll said at the end of the 2020 regular season, after the Bills rewarded Webb with a game check by promoting him to the active roster from the practice squad. “He’s one of the best teammates that I’ve ever seen. … He does an unbelievable job of helping Josh prepare for games.”
Similarly, McDermott said he hasn’t been around a player who has added value to a team in so many different ways than Webb.
“I think it's always cool and special when the head of the operation is taking notice about that kind of stuff, but I don't really think too much about it,” Webb said. “I have two goals every day. Be the hardest worker and be the best teammate I can be. When Josh is succeeding, everybody is succeeding. It's a shared investment, shared results business. … Just understanding my role and what I do best and continue to be a better quarterback every day, but at the same time understand that I have another role off the field that I can help other guys succeed. If we're all succeeding, that means we're winning and we can stick around a little longer.”
Webb came to the Bills in 2019 after being released by the Jets, spending all of that season on the practice squad. He spent all of last year there, too, save the one-game promotion. Being in the same system for the past two years has been a luxury, however, after he was bombarded with trying to learn multiple offenses his first two years in the league.
“Having the last few years of being with Daboll and understanding the culture that coach McDermott and Brandon are creating and have created here has been very beneficial not only to me, but all the guys that have been here,” he said. “Guys that kind of all came in around the same time I did, just having that continuity and understanding that we're not relearning or starting from square one. We're building off stuff. We're building off moments … where we can go back like a library or a Google search mentally where you can just pick off that moment and continue to build off of that and learn from it. We can talk a lot clearer and all in the same language. We're able to accomplish more things on a daily basis.”
The top of the Bills’ depth chart is set with Allen as the starter and newly signed Mitchell Trubisky the overwhelming favorite to be the backup. That leaves Webb and Jake Fromm to compete for the No. 3 job, assuming the Bills keep that many. It’s possible McDermott goes back to keeping just two quarterbacks on the active roster, which is his preferred method of roster construction.
“During the season, you kind of understand your role a little better, whether you're the practice squad quarterback or Jake was the Covid quarterback last year or if you're the backup or the starter, you kind of understand your role and you want to maximize that role and do the best you can to help others around you succeed,” Webb said. “This is my fifth year coming up. In the offseason, OTAs, minicamp, training camp, you're there to make the 53-man roster. Your goal is being on that and being the best quarterback you can be. That's kind of where my focus is and helping the guys within my group along the way so we can succeed throughout the preseason and training camp and make the team.”