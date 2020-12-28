Davis Webb called up to active roster, but inactive for Bills against Patriots

Don't panic, Bills fans.

The team called up quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad Monday, but all is good with starter Josh Allen and No. 2 Matt Barkley, both of whom are active for the Week 16 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Webb and rookie Jake Fromm are inactive for Monday Night Football. In Webb's case, it's likely the team rewarded him with a game check for the work he's done all season on the practice squad.

The other two inactive players for the Bills are defensive end Trent Murphy and rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam, who was previously ruled out because of knee and hamstring injuries.

With Gilliam out, veteran tight end Tyler Kroft will be back in the lineup for the first time since Week 9 against Seattle.

The Patriots listed 20 players as questionable this week, and their inactive list has some significant names.

