Daughter of tailgate legend Pinto Ron says 'everything went as planned' with his heart surgery

If you follow virtually any Buffalo Bills fans on social media, you will see a deluge of support for tailgating legend Ken Johnson, aka “Pinto Ron.”

Johnson, 62, underwent open heart surgery Tuesday.

His daughter, Danielle, updated friends and fans.

"My dad is doing fine! Everything went as planned with the surgery," she wrote on Facebook. "He is being well taken care of in the ICU as planned. His vitals are good and he should be more awake by the time I am able to see him later. I'll be putting his Bills hat on him as soon as I get there. Thank you for all the messages and kind words."

Before the pandemic led to a ban on tailgating and in-person attendance at many stadiums, including the regular season at Bills Stadium, Johnson had been to 423 consecutive Bills games over 26 years, from the 1994 season opener to the wild-card playoff loss in January 2020 at Houston.

Johnson, noted for being doused with ketchup and mustard, did travel to a number of away games that allowed fans and returned to tailgate at the Bills' playoff game.