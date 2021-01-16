 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darryl Johnson Jr. inactive for Bills against Ravens; Trent Murphy returns to lineup
0 comments
top story

Darryl Johnson Jr. inactive for Bills against Ravens; Trent Murphy returns to lineup

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Rams

Bills defensive end Trent Murphy will be back in the lineup Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Trent Murphy will return to the lineup for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. 

The veteran defensive end has only been active once since the bye in Week 10 and that in a somewhat-meaningless Week 17 game, but will be a part of the defensive line rotation against the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional playoff game at Bills Stadium.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Murphy is active because defensive end Darryl Johnson Jr. is out. Johnson, a second-year veteran, did not practice all week because of a knee injury suffered against Indianapolis in the wild-card round.

Also inactive for the Bills are rookie quarterback Jake Fromm, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey and veteran tight end Tyler Kroft.

Rookies Dane Jackson and Antonio Williams, both of whom were promoted from the practice squad Friday, are also inactive. 

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What Bills fans should know about the Baltimore Ravens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News