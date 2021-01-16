Darryl Johnson Jr. inactive for Bills against Ravens; Trent Murphy returns to lineup

Trent Murphy will return to the lineup for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
The veteran defensive end has only been active once since the bye in Week 10 and that in a somewhat-meaningless Week 17 game, but will be a part of the defensive line rotation against the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional playoff game at Bills Stadium.
Murphy is active because defensive end Darryl Johnson Jr. is out. Johnson, a second-year veteran, did not practice all week because of a knee injury suffered against Indianapolis in the wild-card round.
Also inactive for the Bills are rookie quarterback Jake Fromm, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey and veteran tight end Tyler Kroft.
Rookies Dane Jackson and Antonio Williams, both of whom were promoted from the practice squad Friday, are also inactive.