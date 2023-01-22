DaQuan Jones inactive for Bills against Bengals

The Buffalo Bills will be without defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jones, who had started every game this season, was declared inactive about 90 minutes before the opening kickoff at Highmark Stadium because of a calf injury. He practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. It's the first game Jones has missed since the 2017 season.

Jones, who is in his first season with the Bills, made 38 tackles and a career-best 11 quarterback hits to go with two sacks during the regular season. The ninth-year veteran played 61% of the defensive snaps in the regular season, but that number was near 70% in four of the past five games, including last week's playoff opener against the Dolphins.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who missed last week's game with a shoulder injury, is in the lineup against Cincinnati. Phillips was also listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The Bills' other inactive players include three rookies – cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Baylon Spector and linebacker Terrel Bernard. Tight end Tommy Sweeney, guard Ike Boettger and safety Jared Mayden are also inactive.