DaQuan Jones inactive for Bills against Bengals

Bills Browns fourth (copy)

Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against Cincinnati.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills will be without defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Jones, who had started every game this season, was declared inactive about 90 minutes before the opening kickoff at Highmark Stadium because of a calf injury. He practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. It's the first game Jones has missed since the 2017 season.

Jones, who is in his first season with the Bills, made 38 tackles and a career-best 11 quarterback hits to go with two sacks during the regular season. The ninth-year veteran played 61% of the defensive snaps in the regular season, but that number was near 70% in four of the past five games, including last week's playoff opener against the Dolphins. 

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who missed last week's game with a shoulder injury, is in the lineup against Cincinnati. Phillips was also listed as questionable on the final injury report. 

The Bills' other inactive players include three rookies – cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Baylon Spector and linebacker Terrel Bernard. Tight end Tommy Sweeney, guard Ike Boettger and safety Jared Mayden are also inactive.

Tags

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

