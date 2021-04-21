Daniel Jeremiah thinks Bills won't miss out on run on edge rushers

The run on edge rushers in the NFL draft is expected to start in the middle of the first round.
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah doesn’t think the Buffalo Bills will miss out at No. 30 on the key position of need for their defense.
Samuel had solid production in more than two years as a starter at Florida State. Of the 137 times he was targeted, he was credited with 29 pass defenses and four interceptions.
Jeremiah projected University of Washington defensive end Joe Tryon for the Bills in a mock draft early this month. He still thinks Tryon will be there when the Bills’ selection comes up.
“Tryon to me is right in the fairway; I think he’ll be there when they pick,” Jeremiah said on a video conference call with reporters Wednesday.
Tryon, 6-foot-4 1/2 and 262 pounds, has an ideal build for a defensive end in the Bills’ 4-3 scheme. He wins with a strong speed-to-power rush, but he has some bend around the corner, too. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He has only 14 career starts (12 in 2019 and two in 2018).
“I think he fits,” Jeremiah said of the Bills’ defense. “I think he’s a really good player. If you wanted to trade back and still go defense and find an edge rusher, I think Payton Turner probably goes off early in the second round from Houston. He’s another one who’d give them some intriguing edge rush opportunities.”
Turner, 6-4 1/2 and 268, was a three-year starter for Houston. He also has an ideal frame for a 4-3 defensive end. He’s not a true speed rusher, but he was productive in college, with nine sacks in 17 games the past two years.
Jeremiah sees the middle of the first round as the point where the top edge rushers – including Miami’s Jaelan Phillips and Michigan’s Kwity Paye – start to be taken.
“I think you’ll see between 15 and 25 is where you’re going to see a bunch of these edge rushers go,” Jeremiah said.
Jeremiah also had Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari, Miami’s Greg Rousseau and Penn State’s Jayson Oweh being taken by the 27th pick in his mock draft.
“There’s some intrigue with that position,” Jeremiah said. “Jaelan Philips is all going to be dependent on where teams are with him with stuff off the field. Because on the field, he’s a top-10 pick. That will determine where he goes. He’s got a wide range of where he could come off the board.”
Phillips has had three concussions and retired from college football, briefly, in 2019.
“Rousseau took on a little bit of water after his pro day,” Jeremiah said, referring to unspectacular workout numbers. “I’m sticking with him. I still believe in him. I really like him. But around the league, I think he’s somebody who’s going to fall toward the back of one, maybe into the top of two. So he could be in the mix there for Buffalo.”
Jeremiah sees cornerback as the next likeliest option for the Bills with the 30th pick.
“I would not rule out with them: Go on the defensive side of the ball and just continue to work around the edges, continue to add talent to the secondary,” he said. “That wouldn’t surprise me. You can’t have too many corners.”
