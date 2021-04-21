Daniel Jeremiah thinks Bills won't miss out on run on edge rushers

The run on edge rushers in the NFL draft is expected to start in the middle of the first round.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah doesn’t think the Buffalo Bills will miss out at No. 30 on the key position of need for their defense.

NFL draft profile: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. ‘would love’ to play for Bills Samuel had solid production in more than two years as a starter at Florida State. Of the 137 times he was targeted, he was credited with 29 pass defenses and four interceptions.

Jeremiah projected University of Washington defensive end Joe Tryon for the Bills in a mock draft early this month. He still thinks Tryon will be there when the Bills’ selection comes up.

“Tryon to me is right in the fairway; I think he’ll be there when they pick,” Jeremiah said on a video conference call with reporters Wednesday.

Tryon, 6-foot-4 1/2 and 262 pounds, has an ideal build for a defensive end in the Bills’ 4-3 scheme. He wins with a strong speed-to-power rush, but he has some bend around the corner, too. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He has only 14 career starts (12 in 2019 and two in 2018).

“I think he fits,” Jeremiah said of the Bills’ defense. “I think he’s a really good player. If you wanted to trade back and still go defense and find an edge rusher, I think Payton Turner probably goes off early in the second round from Houston. He’s another one who’d give them some intriguing edge rush opportunities.”