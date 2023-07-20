Dane Jackson is making the most of his time away from work this summer.

The Buffalo Bills cornerback celebrated teammate Taron Johnson, who got married this year. He went to multiple events at Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Charity Weekend, impressing as a coach during the kids’ camp. Multiple campers cited the defensive-back drills that Jackson led as their favorite part of the day.

Jackson was planning a monster-truck party for his son’s birthday, and he and his family got a golden doodle puppy. He mixed in speed training and Pilates as part of his off-season regimen in Pittsburgh as well.

Still, Jackson says that he’s a “pretty boring guy,” even if that mostly just means he knows what he enjoys, and he sticks to it.

“I like to work, and just have fun, chill with my family,” he says. “That’s it.”

Rather than boring, Jackson is even-keeled and on the quieter side. It’s the same approach he brings to work each day, even as he gears up for another training camp where he’ll compete for a starting role.

Last season, he started 14 games, as the Bills rotated plenty at cornerback. He played 15 games in the regular season, tallying 57 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Defensive backs coach John Butler has seen Jackson take a step each year, particularly when he was thrust into a larger role last season while waiting for Tre’Davious White to return.

“Obviously, since he’s been here, when we picked him in the seventh round I believe, it was purely off of football DNA and toughness and what we got, what we realized, was a really good athlete that’s competitive as hell,” Butler said in May. “And that’s what he’s shown ever since he’s been here. And he’s had a great offseason knowing that obviously everybody is competing for that spot – maybe what might be perceived as his spot.

“But I can’t say anything other than Dane is incredibly reliable for us, who’s played a lot of football in the NFL, really over the last three and a half years, and on a really good defense. And hopefully he continues to do that.”

Jackson is trying to build on last season, and even if Butler notes a perception that the CB2 spot could be Jackson’s – no decision has been made between Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford – Jackson doesn’t look at it that way.

“Mentally, I approach it like I’m just trying to get better every single day,” Jackson told The Buffalo News. “Because if you kind of get caught up in that type of stuff, you start to think too much.”

To improve, he set specific goals when the season ended.

“I just felt like it was definitely my off work, off-man coverage – I kind of worked a lot on that this offseason,” Jackson said. “… Any type of man coverage, I wanted to improve on, for sure. And just better with my technique and my eyes. I’ve been trying to work on some of those things out here in OTAs to get myself some more reps.”

Coach Sean McDermott values Jackson’s experience across his first three seasons with the Bills.

“Dane’s another guy we have a lot of confidence in, he does things right,” McDermott said in June. “He’s got great DNA and has played a lot of snaps for us.”

While Jackson is now competing against second-year cornerbacks Elam and Benford, he finds the dynamic of the group very positive.

“We’ve all got a good relationship with each other,” Jackson said. “We’ve got good chemistry. Whether it’s on the field or off the field, we’re always having fun, helping each other, joking around – just building our chemistry. So, it’s good to be around this time, where it’s (less) worrying about the game, so we’re just here having fun and competing.”