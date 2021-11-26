Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis next in line for Bills with Tre White out for season

The Buffalo Bills released the news fans were dreading: cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Thursday night and is out for the season.
Aside from quarterback Josh Allen, White is the player the Bills could least afford to lose to injury.
The Buffalo Bills announced that All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White would be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Thursday against the New Orleans Saints.
That’s because White is the most highly regarded player on the Bills’ defense, and the backups to White have limited experience.
The next man up at White’s cornerback position is second-year player Dane Jackson.
Jackson, a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of the University of Pittsburgh, played 46 defensive snaps against the Saints after White went down early in the second quarter. Jackson saw extensive action against Miami in Week 2 after Levi Wallace was injured. For the season, Jackson has played 18% of the defensive snaps.
Jackson was drafted in the seventh round with the 239th overall pick in 2020. He played in five games as a rookie, with two starts. He posted 15 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery. He has played in all 11 games this season.
The injury also probably will mean active duty on the roster for second-year cornerback Cam Lewis. He has been inactive the past three games. He was on the practice squad the four games prior to that. He played 47 snaps in place of White in the game against Houston.
White has earned Pro Bowl honors each of the past two seasons. He was first-team All-Pro in 2019 and second-team All-Pro in 2020.
His importance to the defense can’t be understated. He is the Bills’ lock-down coverage man. He is avoided a fair amount by opposing quarterbacks. Last year, he ranked just 67th among cornerbacks in terms of the number of passes in which he was targeted, according to Pro Football Focus. This year he’s up to 18th in targets, according to Pro Football Focus. But he has not allowed a touchdown pass all season.
The Bills’ defense generally plays “sides” with White and fellow starting cornerback Levi Wallace. White plays the boundary (short) side, and Wallace plays the field (wide) side. But in some key matchups, the Bills will ask White to follow top receiving star regardless of where he lines up.
The Bills like to play more zone than man-to-man coverage. But every team plays a certain percentage of man snaps every game, and the Bills’ coaches have full confidence in putting White in one-on-one situations.
The Bills drafted Jackson because he was a three-year starter at Pitt with experience in man and zone coverage, and he plays a physical style. The Bills demand their cornerbacks be willing tacklers against the run. Jackson doesn’t back down against the run or in coverage. He’s competitive. The reason he lasted to the seventh round is his physical traits – size and speed – are ordinary by draft standards. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds. White ran 4.47 and Wallace ran 4.63.
Jackson will need to muster all his competitiveness because opposing offenses are sure to target him.
Another option at cornerback for the Bills is backup Siran Neal, who has served mostly as the backup to slot cornerback Taron Johnson. Neal has some practice experience on the outside.
The Bills also have two undrafted rookie cornerbacks on the practice squad. They are Nick McCloud from Notre Dame and Olaijah Griffin from Southern California.
The Bills have some extra days to prepare for their next opponent, the New England Patriots, who visit Buffalo on Dec. 6. The Bills don’t have a practice until Thursday.
For what it’s worth, the remaining regular-season schedule is not loaded with elite passing teams. New England is ranked 16th in passing yards. Tampa Bay is No. 2. Carolina is 26th, Atlanta is 20th and the New York Jets are ninth.