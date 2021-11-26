Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis next in line for Bills with Tre White out for season

The Buffalo Bills released the news fans were dreading: cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Thursday night and is out for the season.

Aside from quarterback Josh Allen, White is the player the Bills could least afford to lose to injury.

That’s because White is the most highly regarded player on the Bills’ defense, and the backups to White have limited experience.

The next man up at White’s cornerback position is second-year player Dane Jackson.

Jackson, a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of the University of Pittsburgh, played 46 defensive snaps against the Saints after White went down early in the second quarter. Jackson saw extensive action against Miami in Week 2 after Levi Wallace was injured. For the season, Jackson has played 18% of the defensive snaps.

The injury also probably will mean active duty on the roster for second-year cornerback Cam Lewis. He has been inactive the past three games. He was on the practice squad the four games prior to that. He played 47 snaps in place of White in the game against Houston.

White has earned Pro Bowl honors each of the past two seasons. He was first-team All-Pro in 2019 and second-team All-Pro in 2020.