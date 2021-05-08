Dan Morgan leaving Bills to become Panthers' assistant general manager

The Buffalo-to-Carolina pipeline has been reversed.

Dan Morgan, the Bills' director of player personnel since 2018, is leaving the team to become the Panthers' assistant general manager. The move was announced Saturday by Carolina.

Morgan, 42, has plenty of connections to Carolina. He's a former first-round draft pick of the Panthers who made a Pro Bowl during his playing career, one that lasted from 2001-08 before being cut short by injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Morgan is also close with Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer from their time together working in the Seattle Seahawks' front office. Morgan started his personnel career as an intern with the Seahawks, and has credited Fitterer for helping him along in his new career.

"He was very helpful to me when I first got there," Morgan told Panthers.com in January, when Fitterer was hired. "All those guys were really good with me early on, but he took me under his wing when I was new and was willing to let me pick his brain about college scouting and what he did. He's good at a lot of things, but first and foremost, he's just a great guy."