Dan Morgan leaving Bills to become Panthers' assistant general manager

The Buffalo-to-Carolina pipeline has been reversed.
Dan Morgan, the Bills' director of player personnel since 2018, is leaving the team to become the Panthers' assistant general manager. The move was announced Saturday by Carolina.
Morgan, 42, has plenty of connections to Carolina. He's a former first-round draft pick of the Panthers who made a Pro Bowl during his playing career, one that lasted from 2001-08 before being cut short by injuries.
Morgan is also close with Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer from their time together working in the Seattle Seahawks' front office. Morgan started his personnel career as an intern with the Seahawks, and has credited Fitterer for helping him along in his new career.
"He was very helpful to me when I first got there," Morgan told Panthers.com in January, when Fitterer was hired. "All those guys were really good with me early on, but he took me under his wing when I was new and was willing to let me pick his brain about college scouting and what he did. He's good at a lot of things, but first and foremost, he's just a great guy."
Morgan spent just more than three years with the Bills, having come to the team in May 2018.
"Dan worked his way up from the bottom," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said in a statement released by the Bills. "He didn't get placed into a seat because of his status as a former player. ... Dan was a scouting intern with the Seahawks in 2010 and worked his way up to a director of pro scouting. That's not an easy transition to go from the field to a 'grunt' in our business. It's humbling and he did it."
Beane was a member of Carolina's front office when the team drafted Morgan.