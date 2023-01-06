Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, Buffalo safety FaceTimes Bills: 'Love you boys'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took another huge step.

Per the physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills released a statement Friday morning that read: "Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.

"His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

He was able to FaceTime the team Friday, saying "Love you boys."

"Amazing, touching. To see Damar with my own eyes … to see the reaction of the players and the staff and the team in the room and they didn’t know that was going to happen," coach Sean McDermott said. "When I said I had a treat in store, you can see the anticipation in their eyes of what was coming … To see the player’s reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things to him. It was a pretty cool exchange there."

Hamlin flexed and gave the heart symbol, McDermott said.

When he said, love you boys, "the hair on my neck stood up," GM Brandon Beane said.

Even outside of dire circumstances, Hamlin has always been good at telling people he loves them. Teammate Dane Jackson, who's known Hamlin for years, can attest to that.

"It's been like that since college," Jackson said Friday. "Every time we left each other, or every time we would go on the field, like before in pre-game warmups, we're always like finding each other. It doesn't matter what moment it is, but we always make sure we tell each other we love each other before the game.

"So, that's just been in his character, and I'm sure that has a lot to do with his mom and dad, the way he was raised. So, I mean, as much as I can remember, it has been like that."

Hamlin still has a long road to recovery, UCMC doctors said on a call on Thursday, but Friday's news marked a huge step.

Hamlin had been able to communicate through writing before, but now, talking is a development.

Hamlin collapsed after a hit in the first quarter Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and needed to be resuscitated on the field by medical professionals.

Check back for updates.