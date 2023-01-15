 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills from home as he continues his recovery

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Patriots second

Fans show their support for Damar Hamlin during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be rooting on his team from home on Sunday.

Hamlin tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins that he is still focusing on his recovery. 

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today!" Hamlin tweeted. "Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG!"

Hamlin watched last weekend's game from University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and he live tweeted the Bills' win over the New England Patriots. Hamlin transferred from UCMC on Monday to Buffalo General Medical Center, and he was able to go home Wednesday.

Hamlin saw his teammates in person for the first time during a visit to the team's facility Saturday. 

Hamlin, his team and doctors have emphasized that he still had a long road in recovering from his Jan. 2 cardiac arrest. 

Hamlin tweeted several times during the game, and then tweeted this after the win:

