Damar Hamlin visits teammates at Buffalo Bills facility

  • Updated
Bills Patriots

A video billboard for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin prior to playing the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Damar Hamlin was back at One Bills Drive on Saturday.

Just 12 days after his on-field emergency, the Buffalo Bills safety was able to see his team in person, a source confirmed to The Buffalo News.

Linebacker Matt Milano posted a picture on his Instagram story on Saturday showing Hamlin at the facility. While Hamlin has been able to communicate with the team for more than a week, it had been unclear when he would be back to visit the facility. 

The team and Hamlin seemed in high spirits Saturday, with players able to say hello to Hamlin before they started practice, and lining up after to hug him, a source said. 

Hamlin spent a week in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, before he was able to come back to Buffalo. Then, the Bills safety spent two days at Buffalo General Medical Center, before he was fully discharged Wednesday.

At the time, coach Sean McDermott and players emphasized that they certainly wanted to see Hamlin, but they first wanted whatever would be best for his health as he continues to recover. 

"Obviously grateful, first and foremost, that he’s home and with his parents and his brother, which is great," McDermott said Wednesday. "I’m sure it has felt like a long time since he’s been able to be home. I’m sure it’s a great feeling and, we’ll leave it up to him. His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes, and then when he feels ready we welcome him back as as he feels ready."

The Bills open the NFL playoffs Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. 

Tre’Davious White speaks to reporters following Sunday's victory over the Patriots.
