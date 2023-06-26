About seven hours before a game next week against the Baltimore Orioles, some players and coaches from the New York Yankees will held to the outfield. It's not just for an extended warmup. They'll take part in CPR training.

The Yankees will host Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on July 3 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, as part of their HOPE Week.

The HOPE (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) Week Initiative is a Yankees initiative that began in 2009. With the exception of 2020's pandemic year, it has become an annual tradition. Hamlin's appearance will kick off the 2023 HOPE Week, which highlights different individuals, families or organizations in need of support each day.

Hamlin will be joined by former Fordham University softball player Sarah Taffet, whose heart stopped on the field after a routine play in October 2021. Like Hamlin, Taffet required CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) from her athletic training staff. Taffet underwent open-heart surgery for a congenital heart defect in November 2021; doctors discovered she was born with a misplaced left coronary artery. She returned to play softball at Fordham in February of 2022.

Hamlin and Taffet will throw out the ceremonial first pitches to the Yankees athletic training staff.

The American Heart Association (AHA) will lead the training, which will also include NYC Public School Athletic Leagues (PSAL) personnel. Hamlin and the PSAL teachers and coaches will then get to tour the stadium, attend batting practice, and stay for the game.

Appearing at Yankee Stadium with the HOPE Initiative is the latest on a growing list of ways Hamlin has pushed for CPR education and access to AEDs since he went into sudden cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

Even before Hamlin was cleared to play football again in April, the 25-year-old safety made it clear that he would be taking on this new mission. He partnered with the AHA in the "3 for Heart" challenge in February, to raise money and to encourage others to learn hands-only CPR.

Hamlin met with President Joe Biden and members of Congress in support in March of the "Access to AEDs Act."

Earlier this month, Hamlin announced the launch of the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour, which will bring CPR training and provide AEDs on stops around the countries. The full tour and dates have yet to be announced, but there will be stops in Pittsburgh, Hamlin's hometown, and Cincinnati, where his cardiac arrest took place in January during a Bills-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium.