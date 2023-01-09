Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo; Josh Allen feels good heading into playoffs; Tre White's play

Buffalo Bills Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo. While he’s still in the hospital, coach Sean McDermott can feel a huge boost – both to Hamlin and to the team.

“Even though I’m not physically with him right now, we’re not physically with him, it’s like anything else, when you have your family close by, it just feels right,” McDermott said Monday. “It just feels better, and it’s just good knowing that he’s nearby.”

Hamlin was released from intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday. He is in stable condition, per a statement from Kaleida Health. UCMC doctors during a Monday news conference made it clear that Hamlin still has a way to go in his recovery, but that those next steps will be determined in Buffalo, where Hamlin is being treated at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Once Hamlin returned to Buffalo on Monday, McDermott was able to see him shortly before speaking with reporters. McDermott was joined by general manager Brandon Beane, head athletic trainer Nate Breske and assistant athletic trainer Tabani Richards.

“He’s a little bit tired, but it was good to get to see him in person for the first time in a while,” McDermott said.

Richards had stayed with Hamlin and his family in UCMC through Hamlin’s release.

“I don't think he's even been home yet since we left for Cincinnati, and that includes today, I think,” McDermott said of Richards. “Just a true servant, and he cares so much for the people around him and his players, and my hat goes off to him.”

McDermott said even though it was clear Hamlin is still recovering, he could tell how much the transition meant.

“He’s just very tired, but he seems happy, and happy to be back in Buffalo and around a familiar area to him,” McDermott said. “I know he’s taking it just one step at a time here.”

McDermott said that at the time of the news conference, that also meant that the Bills were still determining best ways for players to visit Hamlin.

“I know his parents are going to be with him there, and I think that helps, as well, and knowing that he's well taken care of, he's got a great medical team around him here in Buffalo,” McDermott said. “We just had a chance to meet with some of their staff. And I'm very comfortable with the team that's around him. I just think, overall, it just continues to put our minds at ease that he's in good hands and he's moving in the right direction.”

The positive news on Hamlin has also brought relief for the rest of the Bills. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier felt each update help more and more.

“Obviously, every time we get the good news, it’s inspirational,” Frazier said. “It lifts us all up. I think for our players, it was such a relief on Friday when they had a chance to witness Damar on Zoom. Giving the hand signals, shouting out a word, and that lifted everyone’s spirit.“

Hamlin FaceTimed the team during a meeting on Friday morning after his breathing tube was removed during the night before. On Sunday, after an electric win over the New England Patriots, he FaceTimed again to break down the huddle. He watched the game from his hospital bed – at least until Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a galvanizing start to the game.

McDermott laughed when talking about how he heard that Hamlin jumped up and down, setting off alarms at the hospital – though not in a way that actually impacted Hamlin’s health – at the play.

“He's such a great person and he's got such a positive spirit,” McDermott said of Hamlin’s reaction. “It doesn't surprise me.”

Now, the team is hoping to give Hamlin more reasons to cheer.

“You see how the guys feel about him, so I think they want to carry that all the way through these playoffs and really keep him in mind and play as if he were out there with us on every single down,” Frazier said. “We want to make him proud as he’s watching us perform, and I think guys are going to keep him close to their hearts as they get ready for the next ball game.”

Here are three more observations from Monday's video news conferences with McDermott, Frazier and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey:

1. Quarterback Josh Allen continues to improve physically. While he's still being listed on the team's injury report because of a right elbow injury, Dorsey said Allen is not being restricted.

"I think he just keeps getting better and better with it," Dorsey said. "It's one of those things where he's done a good job with the maintenance and just continuing to do the things that he needs to do for it to feel better and better. I really don't think there is limitations for him right now. I think he's put himself in a spot to where he can go out and make all the throws that he wants to and put it where he needs to."

2. McDermott liked what he saw from Tre'Davious White. The team's All-Pro cornerback continues to work his way back following knee surgery, and made his first interception of the season against New England.

"He had, what I would say, was his best game this year," McDermott said. "He's worked hard and he continues to work hard. He's an extremely conscientious young man, and that's why we picked him. One of the main reasons why we picked him when we did it and where we did (in the draft). The confidence that I and we have and Tre has never waned at all. I mean, there's a process that you go through when you come back off of an injury like that. And he looks to be really rounding into form as we get through towards the back half of the season."

3. The Bills' defense has to prep for multiple Miami quarterbacks. It remains to be seen whether Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa can make it back from concussion protocol in time to face the Bills. It's also unclear if backup Teddy Bridgewater will be able to play after a finger injury kept him out of Sunday's regular-season finale, which could mean rookie Skylar Thompson starts against Buffalo. Either way, the Bills will have to prepare for all three of them.

"That definitely presents different challenges when you don't know who the starting quarterback will be," Frazier said. "But we do know who some of the other pieces are, and where they'll line up at, and that's what we have to get ready for, and we do have some tape on all three quarterbacks. So, we'll watch that and try to have a plan for each one, but it definitely makes it more difficult. But we'll figure it out, and we'll find a way."