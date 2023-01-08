Damar Hamlin reportedly to get full salary for season; veteran agent calls split contracts 'disgusting tool'

Injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin will receive his full salary for the 2023 season under the terms of an agreement worked out between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Hamlin signed a four-year, $3.64 million contract after he was drafted in the sixth round in 2021.

The contract includes a "standard split" that would pay him at a lower rate if he were to be placed on injured reserve, based on a prorated basis for number of games missed.

Hamlin's base salary for 2022 is $825,000; if he were to spend the whole season on IR, his salary would be $455,000.

Because he was placed on injured reserve with only one regular season game remaining, the difference is $20,555.60, according to the report.

Agent David Canter described the use of split contracts as a "disgusting tool."

"Split contracts should never exist and should have been a major negotiation point for the union," he wrote on Twitter. "They’ve trickled into more & more contracts year after year & penalize men for getting hurt. Just another way for owners to hedge and get richer and richer. It’s a disgusting tool."

Canter wrote that more than half of the league's veteran contracts are now split contracts.

As many NFL contracts are, Hamlin is playing under a nonguaranteed deal. A player must play for three seasons to qualify for pension benefits and the five years of post-retirement health insurance provided the league.

The NFL would not be obligated to provide those benefits to Hamlin, who is in his second season, but league executive vice president Troy Vincent said the league would take care of Hamlin regardless of his pension status.

"In situations like this we expect, God willing, that he would recover,” Vincent said. “But he will, he would, get the resources necessary to make sure he has what he needs to live a complete life.”

If Hamlin is unable to play again, he also would be eligible to see disability from the NFL, although many players have had to sue to get benefits, and he could file workers' compensation claims.