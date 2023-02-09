PHOENIX – NFL Honors, the league's prime-time awards show, is about recognizing those who provide the biggest, most important moments of the season.

On Thursday in Phoenix, the medical personnel and athletic training staff from the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals took the stage, along with staff from University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"You know them as Team Damar," Jim Kelly said.

And then, Damar Hamlin joined the group.

On Wednesday, Hamlin won the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, the highest honor from the players union. He gave a speech after winning that, and Thursday, after a standing ovation, he gave a speech in the Symphony Hall of the Phoenix Convention Center.

Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 and needed to be resuscitated.

Bills' Damar Hamlin wins NFLPA community service award: 'It's a blessing to be a blessing' The award is the highest honor that the NFL Players Association can bestow upon a player and is determined by a leaguewide vote.

"Every day, I'm amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world," Hamlin said. "Encourage to pray, encourage to spread love and encourage to keep fighting, no matter the circumstances.

"Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would have ever chosen to be a part of my story. But that's because sometimes, our own visions are too small, even when we think we're seeing the bigger picture. My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player that I could be. But God's plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hamlin paused for a second, as applause erupted throughout the hall again.

"My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope," Hamlin said. "And now with a new set of circumstances, I can only say he's doing what he's always done.

"I have a long journey ahead. A journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones. But it's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose."

The moment was powerful for the entire room.

New York Giants coach and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll saw Hamlin at the show after Daboll won AP Coach of the Year honors.

“I got to see him in the back, so that was a special moment,” Daboll said. “I just talked to him, and said, ‘Hey, man. Love you, buddy. Proud of ya, and I’m glad you’re doing OK.’”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year, was also moved by Hamlin’s speech.

“Yeah, it was incredible, and it was powerful,” Prescott said. “I actually told my team they might as well give the Man of the Year to Damar Hamlin, just for the way that he's galvanized our country, brought us all together, made so many people understand the power of prayer, the power of community, the power of coming together, and honestly, resiliency and not giving up and having faith.

“And I think there's no better story than what we witnessed with Damar Hamlin. He's the epitome of that. The moment was special, it was special for the NFL. And yeah, just thankful to be able to witness it, and credit to him, those doctors, and everybody that played a part in his recovery.”

Hamlin told a story about an ICU doctor at UCMC, who helped Hamlin understand that he would be OK. Moments such as that helped the safety know that amid uncertainty, he could hope to have a normal life.

"Thank you everyone around the country and around the world who prayed for me and hoped for me," Hamlin said. "The journey will continue."