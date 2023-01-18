Damar Hamlin now at Buffalo Bills facility almost daily, Sean McDermott says

Damar Hamlin is now back in at the Buffalo Bills' facility almost daily, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

Hamlin is trying to get back into a routine, McDermott said. He is not taking part in team meetings.

"It's limited, just overall, but he comes in, and I know he just started today or yesterday, just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again," McDermott said. "And taking it one step, one baby step, at a time."

The 24-year-old safety went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 9 and transferred to Buffalo. He was released from Buffalo General Medical Center last Wednesday.

Now, his rehabilitation will take place in Buffalo.

"Just kind of get himself dipping his toe back in here and you know, getting on the road to just getting back to himself," McDermott said on Hamlin being in the building.

Hamlin first came by the Bills' facility on Saturday, to visit during the walkthrough ahead of the Bills' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

"It was refreshing, man, just to see him, just to see the smile and just touch him," cornerback Tre'Davious White said Sunday. "Just to see what we experienced the last two weeks, man. So, it was great to see him, it gave us a lot of a lot of juice, too, so that was that was a great sight to see.