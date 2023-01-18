 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Damar Hamlin now at Buffalo Bills facility almost daily, Sean McDermott says

  • Updated
  • 0
Hamlin mural

Detail of a new mural featuring Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin by Adam Zyglis on Seneca Street in Larkinville.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Damar Hamlin is now back in at the Buffalo Bills' facility almost daily, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

Hamlin is trying to get back into a routine, McDermott said. He is not taking part in team meetings. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"It's limited, just overall, but he comes in, and I know he just started today or yesterday, just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again," McDermott said. "And taking it one step, one baby step, at a time."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The 24-year-old safety went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 9 and transferred to Buffalo. He was released from Buffalo General Medical Center last Wednesday. 

Now, his rehabilitation will take place in Buffalo. 

People are also reading…

"Just kind of get himself dipping his toe back in here and you know, getting on the road to just getting back to himself," McDermott said on Hamlin being in the building. 

Hamlin first came by the Bills' facility on Saturday, to visit during the walkthrough ahead of the Bills' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. 

"It was refreshing, man, just to see him, just to see the smile and just touch him," cornerback Tre'Davious White said Sunday. "Just to see what we experienced the last two weeks, man. So, it was great to see him, it gave us a lot of a lot of juice, too, so that was that was a great sight to see.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White talk to the media about seeing Damar Hamlin before the AFC wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News