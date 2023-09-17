The Buffalo Bills are sticking with the same lineup for their home opener.

The team will make the same five players inactive for Sunday’s home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium as they had in Week 1 against the Jets. Those five are cornerback Kaiir Elam, safety Damar Hamlin, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Alec Anderson.

Hamlin being inactive will once again delay his return to the field for a regular season game since he went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin's absence is not said to be health related.

The Bills did not list any players with a designation on their final injury report. Center Mitch Morse was the only player to appear on the report during the week but was a full participant despite a finger injury.

Inactive for the Raiders are: Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, safety Chris Smith II, defensive end Chandler Jones, linebacker Amari Burney and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera. Meyers was previously ruled out because of a concussion, while Jones is away from the team due to personal issues.