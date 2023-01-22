Damar Hamlin is at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo Bills' game against Cincinnati Bengals

Damar Hamlin is at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin took a security cart to the Buffalo Bills’ locker room before the game, wearing one of his Chasing Millions jackets. His family, including mom Nina, dad Mario, and younger brother Damir were shown on the CBS broadcast walking down the tunnel as well.

It is the first time Hamlin has been able to attend a game since he went into cardiac arrest during the Week 17 game against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

He returned to Buffalo on Jan. 9, was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11, and he was able to begin visiting the Bills at their facility the week leading up to the wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins.

While Hamlin is still recovering, his presence has been huge for his Bills' teammates.

“Exponentially, yeah, it helps,” center Mitch Morse said last week. “There's a lot of reprieve from seeing him and carrying conversations, chewing the fat. He seems to be, I think, still physically very tired. But the guy's in great spirits. And that also helps with the recovery process for all of us as well.”

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin is now able to be around the Bills almost daily, as he continues his rehabilitation. On Wednesday, McDermott said Hamlin was not attending team meetings, but just getting back into a routine as he continues his care.

Hamlin has been able to do more as his remarkable recovery continues. Earlier on Sunday, he posted on his Instagram pictures from visiting the mural of him by Buffalo News cartoonist Adam Zyglis at 740 Seneca Street. Hamlin is making the same heart pose as depicted in the mural.

