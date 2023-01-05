Damar Hamlin injury reminds Bill Belichick of devastating scene in 1997

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was on the field in 1997 for a tragic injury similar to the one suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati.

Speaking to reporters Thursday in Foxborough, Mass., Belichick recounted his experience when Detroit Lions player Reggie Brown needed cardio pulmonary resuscitation after making a tackle against the New York Jets on Dec. 21, 1997. Belichick was defensive coordinator of the Jets at the time.

"When I saw the situation, it reminded me very much of one that I experienced when I was with the Jets in 1997," Belichick said. "We played the Lions in the last game of the year. Reggie Brown was injured. It was kind of a normal play. Adrian Murrell carried the ball, got tackled, everybody got up and went back to the huddle. Reggie laid on the field and didn’t move and was unconscious for quite awhile, 10 minutes something like that. And the whole process took a long time. It must have taken a half-hour by the time he finally was given CPR and revived and then put on the board and put on the ambulance and driven off the field at the Silverdome.

"It was quite a lengthy process where the teams looked very much like the game Monday night. Concern, thought and prayer and kneeling and so forth. It was a very chilling game, one that I’ll obviously never forget. There have been a lot of games, but there’s some that just – it’s a moment that sticks out. Fortunately, Reggie has done pretty well with the emergency surgery they did and with the brace that he wears, he’s not wheelchair bound and I know he’s active in the Houston area, in youth sports and things like that. A great guy, great player, a first-round draft pick"

Brown suffered a spinal cord contusion. Emergency surgery was successful and prevented him from being paralyzed.

"It was very tragic scene – not that I have all the answers because I certainly don’t – but I was there and experienced that and I think have some sense of what the players teams coaches went through Monday night. It’s something that you never forget."

Belichick's Patriots are preparing to face the Bills in Orchard Park Sunday.

"On behalf of our entire team and organization, I’ve extended our thoughts and prayers to the Bills, their organization, coach (Sean) McDermott, their team and also to Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals," Belichick said.

"Life’s bigger than this game," Belichick said. "It’s one of these humbling moments for all of us that stands out. I’d say as a coach, it’s different, and I’ve expressed this to the players multiple times. But the amount of respect that I have for them and what they do and how they do it is immense. I’m proud to coach the players that I’ve coached here and everywhere else.”