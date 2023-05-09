The Buffalo Bills have some new matching accessories.

Safety Damar Hamlin gave Beats by Dr. Dre headphones to his teammates. The accompanying note, titled "A letter to my brothers," detailed his motivation for the gift.

"It's been a long rollercoaster of emotions this entire season," Hamlin wrote in the letter. "I wouldn't have wanted to go through it with any other group of men. I appreciate you all for the support through my tough times. Knowing I had you guys riding behind me made the process that much easier getting back healthy. Know that you have a brother for life in me."

Hamlin reposted Instagram stories Tuesday showing the gifts of wide receiver Gabe Davis, running back James Cook, defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

Cook's picture showed white headphones with "with love from D.Ham" across the top and a red 3 on the side.

Hamlin is back to working out with the team after he went into cardiac arrest in January on the field in Cincinnati.

At the start of voluntary workouts, Hamlin met with media and said his official diagnosis was commotio cordis, but that he intends to play this fall.

He has been cleared to play football again.