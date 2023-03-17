Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin topped the team’s performance-based pay list in 2022, earning an additional $652,470.

The NFL announced Friday it had distributed $336 million in performance-based pay, a program that compensates players who have a high play-time percentage and a low base salary.

Hamlin’s bonus pay was in addition to his $825,000 base salary.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick in 2021, played 846 defensive snaps last year in place of veteran Micah Hyde, who sustained a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. Hamlin’s bonus ranked 21st in the NFL.

The top five players were Philadelphia safety Marcus Epps ($880,384), Cincinnati guard Cordell Volson ($854,407), Jacksonville center Luke Fortner ($819,686), New England guard Michael Onwenu ($813,083) and Green Bay guard Jon Runyan ($790,159). Epps, Onwenu and Runyan entered the league as sixth-round picks, Volson as a fourth-rounder and Fortner as a third-rounder.

Hamlin started 13 of his 15 games and made 91 tackles before his on-field cardiac arrest episode Jan. 2 in Cincinnati ended his season.

Players have been paid nearly $2 billion since the creation of the performance-based pay system in 2002.