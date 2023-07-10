PITTSBURGH – Throughout the weekend, Damar Hamlin took all kinds of pictures. Some were with people he has known since childhood, marveling at where his journey has taken him. Some were with strangers who will carry forward what they have learned from him.

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Charity Weekend tied together elements of his past with the future he is working to create. Across four events in three days in the city that raised him, Hamlin continued to make clear the importance of CPR and AEDs, a mission of his that crystalized in the days after he recovered from sudden cardiac arrest in January.

Sunday was also designated by the City of Pittsburgh as Damar Hamlin Day.

“To have my own thing here is special,” the Buffalo Bills safety said. “It’s further than a dream. It’s further than I could even dream, to have my own day in my hometown.”

The weekend began Friday with the Damar Hamlin Youth Football Camp. It would end Sunday night with the Chasing M’s vs. Jaster Athletes All-Star Football Game. Hamlin has been involved with the game for years.

Friday’s camp was free for the 350 children, ages 5 to 12, who poured into Cupples Stadium. The kids were split by age, so De’Andre BrownBey Jr. and Matthew Kane Jr. joined the 12-year-olds.

De’Andre loved hyping up other campers during the tackling drills. Hamlin is De’Andre’s favorite player because of the way he inspires people. De’Andre soaked in all the advice he could get from Hamlin.

“If you keep doing it right, you can make it in the NFL,” De’Andre said. “That’s probably been my dream since I was like 3.”

Matthew has been watching Hamlin play since Hamlin was in high school. His favorite number is also 3. Matthew loved that the day started off with Hamlin leading the kids in warmups, the same stretches he does at his football practices.

“Damar Hamlin is like my favorite player,” Matthew said. “So, I was happy to come … I was like, ‘Oh yeah! I’m gonna just come, because I could meet new friends and stuff.’ ”

A number of the kids from camp would also come to Saturday’s Chasing M’s Charity Softball Game, a star-studded event at the Charles L. Cost Field on the University of Pittsburgh campus. Players from around the league competed in the game and the home-run derby. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs came through to show support from the dugout.

Hamlin and Dane Jackson, a Bills cornerback who also was Hamlin’s teammate at Pitt, donned matching uniforms, as usual.

“It was a little mix-up in the beginning,” Jackson said. “They told me I was on the other team, and I was the opposite of D-Ham. And I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ ”

Soon, the rosters were adjusted, and Hamlin and Jackson were teammates once again. They were joined on the Gold Team by Sarah Taffet, a Fordham softball alumna. In October 2021, Taffet’s heart stopped during a game. She needed CPR and an AED on the field. Fifteen months later, Hamlin would require the same care.

“I was getting texts when it did happen,” Taffet said. “And people are like, ‘Thinking of you, Sarah,’ all these things. I’m like, ‘Why are you thinking of me? What happened?’ And then they explained it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ My heart sank into my chest.”

Taffet and Hamlin first met earlier in the week, when they joined the New York Yankees for CPR training on the field before Monday’s Yankees game. Knowing firsthand the important of CPR, AEDs and athletic trainers, Taffet can’t wait to see everything Hamlin does in the future.

Paul Jones Sr. is also excited about Hamlin’s future and can tell you all about his past. Jones is a U.S. Navy veteran who also founded a local support group in Pittsburgh for fathers who have lost children to gun violence.

Jones has known Hamlin for more than two decades. When Jones first moved from Louisiana to Pittsburgh, the Hamlins were his neighbors. Damar and one of Jones’ sons, Jeremiah, became best friends at age 4.

“As Damar’s mother would tell you, Jeremiah was Damar’s brother before they had Damir,” Jones said.

Six years ago, the Joneses lost Jeremiah to gun violence. Jeremiah was 19.

The Hamlins stayed close with the Joneses, and on Saturday, Paul Jones Sr. was one of the umpires at the softball game.

“It was an absolute honor,” Jones said. “When they reached out to me, I moved some things around in my schedule to make sure I was here. It was a must for me, there’s no doubt about it.”

Jones also never doubted that Hamlin would return to make a difference.

“It’s amazing,” Jones said. “A Pittsburgh kid that came, went through the process, and – the medical situation aside – this kid was destined to do great things.”

Sunday brought the second stop of the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour, which launched in June in Buffalo.

At the event, the American Heart Association taught hands-only CPR at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Hamlin handed out AEDs to those in need. The Hamlin family helped find local groups, and 100 will be given out in total.

Ryan McClish was there with his family to learn CPR and to get an AED for Deer Lakes youth football.

“I’m actually a lot more confident,” McClish said after the training, “because I wouldn’t have (known) where to put my pressure at, exactly how to do it. And they taught me, and these ladies are really good – they taught me in two minutes.”

The tour’s next stop is in Cincinnati later this month. The three cities were chosen for their significance to Hamlin.

“Pittsburgh is my home,” Hamlin said Sunday. “I grew up here. I’m from McKees Rocks. I went to Central Catholic High School, stayed home for University of Pittsburgh.”

Hamlin was briefly interrupted, as someone from the crowd shouted out “Go Pitt!” and Hamlin yelled “H2P,” Hail to Pitt, right back. The cheer came from Douglas Williams, who has known the Hamlin family for about 12 years. Wearing a Hamlin No. 3 Pitt shirt, Williams was there to get an AED for Homewood Community Sports, which supports 500 kids each year.

While Hamlin has become a household name, it’s not lost on Williams that the safety still wants to make an impact in his hometown, nicknamed Steel City.

“Steel is something you can’t destroy,” Williams said. “You’ve got to remember that. So, everything black and gold, that’s what he represents. He represents black and gold, and he knows that because he has a ‘P’ on his neck.”

Hamlin got the Pirates “P” tattooed on his neck in college, father Mario said. As Hamlin stood listening to a few other speakers Sunday, it matched the banner hanging above him.

Troy Weatherhead, director of marketing for medical technology company Stryker, spoke about the ripple effect of AED access.

“We’ve seen firsthand what will happen when life-saving technology is placed and put into action with life-saving team efforts,” Weatherhead said. “(Hamlin’s) story is so inspiring, but it doesn’t stop here.”

Hamlin listened, paused and then began to nod in agreement, his Pirate tattoo stretching and contracting, up and down.

The Pittsburgh skyline and the Roberto Clemente Bridge were over his right shoulder. The crowd of youth athletes, parents and coaches about to receive AEDs stood to his left. And Hamlin looked forward, forward, forward.