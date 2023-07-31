PITTSFORD – On the surface, most of the moments were small and ordinary, and that’s what made them so important.

Cheers from the crowd for a player taking the field at St. John Fisher. A teammate running up during practice to talk about a play that just happened. A sprint downfield to wrap up a running back. A walk back to the sideline with no pomp and circumstance.

Any of those moments could have happened the last time that Damar Hamlin practiced in pads, in late December. Before the calendar changed to a new year, and before his life changed in uncountable ways in Cincinnati.

“Man, sometimes it’s like normal don’t exist,” Hamlin said Monday.

A few hours earlier, the Buffalo Bills put on full pads for the first time in training camp. Hamlin, 25, joined them for his first padded practice since he went into sudden cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field Jan. 2. Hamlin was cleared for all football activities in April, but spring practices do not involve contact.

“It feels amazing,” Hamlin told reporters during training camp Monday. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don’t make no mistakes. I’m on God’s timing.”

In a 22-minute news conference after practice, Hamlin was vulnerable, straightforward and reflective.

“I’m processing a thousand emotions,” Hamlin said. “I’m not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there. But like I say, my strength is rooted in my faith. And my faith is stronger than any fear.”

The faith outweighing the fear is important because Hamlin acknowledged there was some trepidation as he put on the pads.

“A super big hurdle as you can imagine,” he said. “I pretty much lost my life playing this sport, you know what I’m saying? So, to come back and do it all over again, it’s all over the place.

“I’m rooted in my faith. I’m rooted in the love that I receive from my family, my teammates and the love all around the world. That keeps me going. And I’ve got goals that I still want to achieve within this game.”

Family and ‘extended family’

Observations: Gabe Davis shines; Josh Allen has a scare Josh Allen took a big hit from behind from Taron Johnson on a play late in practice on which the quarterback was the intended receiver.

Hamlin was in his usual spot during warmups, at the very left end of the defense near the pass rushers. He took a moment to cross his chest with his hand before looking to the sky. Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske came over to talk to Hamlin for a moment shortly after. The gesture itself wasn’t unusual. Breske checks in on all the players, all throughout practice. Hamlin broke into a big smile as he leaned into his lunge. His relationship with the Bills’ athletic training staff and medical personnel runs far deeper.

“We always we have our personal check-ins always throughout the day, even outside of like, just body stuff on the field,” Hamlin said. “We have our check-ins in the training room, and throughout the day and we FaceTime at night.

“Off days we do our own thing, so that’s like extended family. It’s a personal relationship with everyone as far as the training staff, just from going through such a deep situation like that together, and then you know, that it saved my life. I love them forever. I got so many years of gratitude to show them.”

When the defense ran over to the side field for drills, Hamlin ran between assistant athletic trainer Tabani Richards, who stayed with the Hamlin family during Damar’s hospital stay in January in Cincinnati, and Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who has been on his side on the field since college at the University of Pittsburgh, and across the field since they were kids, as they knew each other while growing up in Pittsburgh.

Hamlin ran past the sideline on his way to the main field when that portion of practice ended. He stopped to high-five his 8-year-old brother, Damir, who had made himself comfortable leaning on top of an athletic-training equipment bag. Hamlin high-fived his father, Mario, and then embraced his mother, Nina. Both followed their son up and down the sideline all day, their white Chasing M’s socks matching the red ones Damar wore on the field.

Hamlin broke into a thousand-watt smile when asked about his family coming from Pittsburgh.

“You see, I brighten up when we talk about my family,” he said. “It means everything to me. Like, these are the same people that was in the room with me when I was in the hospital going through my worst moments of the process.

“I remember being in the hospital bed, and my little brother being like he’s faster than me right now. He’s thinking he’s faster than me right now and I’m like, ‘It ain’t gonna last too long.’ Just to have them out there, I’m thinking about moments like that.”

But Hamlin, who was born when his parents were young and still figuring everything out, thinks back far beyond the days in January at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“We overcame a lot my entire life so this is just another milestone on that journey; might be one of the biggest ones, but it’s just another milestone in the journey, another hurdle that we’ve overcame,” Hamlin said. “That’s kind of been our story all along if you check your receipts.”

He’s ready for the story to continue. On the field, Hamlin said he didn’t have a ton of contact Monday, but he feels ready for it when it comes.

“Good. You know, I’m a defensive player, I’m a physical player, just like I’ve been,” Hamlin said. “I was what, like, 90 tackles in last year? Without even thinking. That’s a part of my game. That’s what I do: I see balls, go get ball. … So, whatever happens, happens.”

‘It’ll never go away’

Monday was a significant step, but Hamlin knows that every day, every play will still be a balancing act.

“For me, it never was about the first moment of contact,” Hamlin said. “Because what happened to me, it was so random, and it was any moment. But that feeling, you know, it’ll never go away. First day, last day, when I retire – it’ll never go away.”

By no means is Hamlin downplaying the severity of what happened to him, which he notes was “such a traumatic situation.” Instead, he’s grappling with wanting to play a game he loves while still processing surviving Commotio cordis, an event that can only happen when one’s heart is struck with blunt force during a specific 20-to-40-millisecond window of one heartbeat, according to the American Heart Association.

Hamlin has cleared every medical checkpoint, but he still characterizing himself as day to day, particularly from a mental standpoint.

“As long as I stay one day at a time, one step at a time, one second at a time, one meeting at a time, I stay in the right headspace,” he said. “My mindset right now is just being ready for the Buffalo Bills whenever they need me.”

Medically, there is no evidence that survivors of Commotio cordis are at a higher risk for other heart events, according to the American Heart Association. And further, it is extremely unlikely that someone would suffer two instances.

That information can help him compartmentalize things as he immerses himself back into the sport he loves so much.

“When I hit that field, I’m not thinking twice,” he said. “I’m gonna go make a tackle, just like I would any other day, whether whatever happened to me.

“But those feelings will be in there forever, and I’m not afraid to say that. ... That first little moment of contact that was just like letting me know it felt like I was alive, letting me know that I’m here.

And again, Hamlin is feeling so many things at once. So, the safety can admit he would like the ball thrown his way a little more often.

“I mean, of course,” he said, smiling. “I mean, balls not coming my way, that makes you think you do a good job, right? I would love some more opportunities to make a big play.

“But that first little moment of contact that was just like letting me know it felt like I was alive, letting me know that I’m here. I’m overcoming the thousands and thousands and thousands of emotions and I’m processing them all at one time while trying to focus and execute at the highest level in the world.”

Strength in vulnerability

Hamlin is doing all this very, very publicly. The incident happened on national television, and everything since has drawn plenty of attention.

There’s not much of a choice, but that is also ultimately significant to Hamlin.

“I honestly would love to do this whole process under a rock getting myself together and then pop back out when I feel like my best,” Hamlin said. “But I think there’s strength in going through a process in front of everybody’s eyes.

“It shows vulnerability and shows strength, shows perseverance, and that’s things I would love to stand for.”

It’s why fans clamored for him for 30 minutes after practice ended, and then again once he finished his news conference.

Jayden Wagner, a 13-year-old Bills fan, held up a sign that said “#DidWeWin,” a tribute to Hamlin’s first words when he woke up. Hamlin made it over to Wagner to sign the poster right before he headed back across the field.

“Really cool,” Wagner said, still exhilarated from then racing to show the autograph to his family. “I was the last one he signed, so that felt pretty special for me.”

Hamlin has always been gracious with his time for fans, and especially for kids. But the spotlight on him this year is bigger than ever.

“God bless you, Damar!” one fan yelled as Hamlin signed his gloves for another person.

“God bless you, too!” he called right back.

Monday’s weather was the most irregular it’s been in Pittsford since camp started last week. It rained on and off, and it was sunny and hot in between those spells.

The clouds had come in earlier in the day, the sky moody as Hamlin first took the field. A couple of hours later, as he sat in the corner of the end zone with Damir after practice, the dark skies had all moved past, hanging over the opposite side of the field.

“Whoa!” Hamlin called as he pushed his brother deeper into a stretch from behind. “Got tight hips!”

It was a normal moment for two brothers, one that has surely happened countless times since Damir was old enough to play sports. Damar has always had Damir’s back.

The sun beat down on the two as they both sank into butterfly poses, just a few feet across from each other. It was time to stretch, time to cool down. After all, Hamlin would have another practice the next day. In April, when he announced his intention to come back, to get to days like this, Hamlin brought up the organ behind it all.

“I follow my heart,” he said at the time. “I let my heart walk into the room before me, and I just lead with love any chance that I can.”

Hamlin leaned his chest into his pads Monday, his heart pushing closer to the field, closer to his brother, as he stretched and stretched, forward once more.