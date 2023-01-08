 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Damar Hamlin breaks team huddle after victory: 'Bills on three. Bills on me. 1-2-3, Bills'

Bills Patriots fourth

Buffalo Bills players hold up the number three to honor their injured teammate Damar Hamlin as they line up for victory formation during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin joined the team for a FaceTime call after Buffalo's victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday. 

“He said, 'Love you boys. Bills on three. Bills on me. 1-2-3, Bills,' ” an emotional Josh Allen told reporters. 

Hamlin and the team's medical staff were named recipients of the game balls from coach Sean McDermott.

Hamlin watched the game with his parents from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has been since collapsing on the field during Monday night's game. He tweeted throughout the game. 

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White said Hamlin sent a text at 2:31 a.m. to check on his teammates and to say that he was "sorry" that he had put everyone through this.

White noted that "just shows what kind of person he is."

"I just want to hug the (bleep) out of him," White said.  

Tre’Davious White speaks to reporters following Sunday's victory over the Patriots.

Check back for updates.

