Damar Hamlin attends Buffalo Bills' playoff game against Cincinnati Bengals

Late in the second quarter Sunday, the Buffalo Bills defense was struggling with the Cincinnati Bengals offense. The Bengals were on the Bills' 6-yard line when the two-minute warning came. Then, the fans erupted in euphoria.

The Jumbotron had just cut to one of the suites. Through the snow, Bills fans could still see safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s game. It is the first time Hamlin has been able to attend a game since he went into cardiac arrest during the Week 17 game against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

"The game wasn't trending the way we wanted it to," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "But when they put (the Hamlin family) on the big screen, and just a great moment, keep in perspective, of course on where he was just a few weeks ago. So super happy for him and thankful that his health is returning. And I know he'll continue to take it one day at a time."

Hamlin waved his arms up and down to pump up the crowd before doing his signature heart gesture. The crowd sent hearts right back.

Before the game, Hamlin took a security cart to the Bills’ locker room, wearing one of his Chasing M's jackets. His family, including mom Nina, dad Mario, and younger brother Damir were shown on the CBS broadcast walking down the tunnel as well. They joined him in the suite.

"Damar was in the locker room pregame and just him being in the locker room, his presence, I think it's good for the guys and also hopefully good for him," McDermott said. "I thought it was a pretty cool moment."

Hamlin returned to Buffalo on Jan. 9, was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11, and he was able to begin visiting the Bills at their facility the week leading up to the wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins.

While Hamlin is still recovering, his presence has been huge for his Bills' teammates.

"He's not a big rah-rah guy, and I'm sure that at some point he's a little bit exhausted of people asking how he's doing or put in a position that he didn't ask to be put in," center Mitch Morse said. "His presence alone, his smile, his positive energy, which he's always had, always interjects energy and good vibes with the group."

McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin is now able to be around the Bills almost daily, as he continues his rehabilitation. McDermott said Hamlin was not attending team meetings, but just getting back into a routine as he continues his care.

While the result didn't go the way the Bills or Hamlin hoped in a 27-10 loss, the safety found a way to be optimistic in the hours after.

"We'll be back," Hamlin tweeted after the game. "Don't even trip."

